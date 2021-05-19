Who has the most blocks in one game in NBA history?

The NBA Block statistic is one of the least respected among the stats. It rarely shows up in triple-doubles and you never see the single-game number go higher than 4 or 5.

With the league moving towards more offensive-heavy basketball and the high-scoring guards showing up, the block stat has become quite underrated.

But back when defense was a major factor in games, many defenders fueled their team's runs with their incredible defense. Manute Bol is the only player in NBA history who ended his career with more career blocked shots than points.

NBA single-game blocked shots record

Elmore Smith with the Milwaukee Bucks

Many all-time great players took pride in swatting away an opponent's shot as it led to a transition bucket and demoralized the opposition. When talking about the league's all-time premier shot blockers, we often think about Shaquille O'Neal, Manute Bol and Hakeem Olaujuwon, among others.

But many haven't heard of LA Lakers' Elmore Smith, who holds the record for the most blocks in a single game.

Elmore Smith’s NBA record setting blocking rampage of 1973 (10, 14, 17, 14) https://t.co/JDZH6pk9F7 pic.twitter.com/ZILQYZndGv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 27, 2015

In October 1973, Elmore Smith of the LA Lakers posted an unimaginable statline with 17 blocks, a record that he holds to this day. In the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Smith recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 16 rebounds and 17 blocks in 48 minutes. He swatted away 11 shots in the first half, also an NBA record, with 6 blocks in the first quarter and 5 blocks in the other one. Along with Gail Goodrich's 49-point performance, the LA Lakers cruised to a victory.

Still the @NBA single-game record for "Elmore the Rejector" RT @caseyreporting: Today in 1973 Elmore Smith of the @Lakers blocked 17 shots. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 28, 2011

Elmore Smith led the 1973-74 season in blocks with 393, which is 4.9 blocks per game, both third all-time in the NBA.

The closest any player has come to breaking Smith's single-game record of 17 blocks was Manute Bol, who blocked 15 shots in a game twice in 1986 and 1987, and Shaquille O'Neal, who blocked 15 shots in a game in 1993.

