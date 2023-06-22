Who are on the Boston Celtics coaching staff? Finding out more

The Boston Celtics didn't waste much time in making offseason moves after their season ended disappointingly following a conference finals loss to the Miami Heat. The Celtics bolstered their coaching staff first.

Despite harsh criticism directed at rookie head coach Joe Mazulla, the Celtics stuck with him. However, they added some new names to his staff. The C's started their coaching staff revamp by adding former Sixers' assistant Sam Cassell.

Other additions are former Bucks' assistant Charles Lee, Duke assistant Amile Jefferson and former player Phil Pressey. The revamp was necessary, with Damon Stoudamire and Ben Sullivan departing the franchise. The former was hired to coach Georgia Tech in March, while the latter joined former Celtics HC Ime Udoka's staff in Houston.

Aaron Miles' current status is unclear, while Tony Dobbins, Matt Reynolds, and D.J. MacLeay are returning. Cassell and Lee's additions stand out the most for the Celtics. Both come with tremendous experience and have been regarded as head coaching caliber coaches.

Joe Mazulla is also entering his second season as a head coach, so the experience on the Celtics coaching staff could make a significant impact on the team next year.

Boston Celtics pull off a bold trade ahead of the 2023 NBA draft

The Boston Celtics have made a bold trade move amid all the coaching staff changes. They have finalized a blockbuster trade to land Kristaps Porzingis involving the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies. The Celtics surprisingly traded former DPOY Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies in the process.

The Wizards, meanwhile, will land Tyus Jones as part of the deal. The Grizzlies will send the 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics as part of the deal.

Smart was integral to their recent success in making the 2022 NBA finals and the 2023 conference finals. The Celtics were favorites to win it all last year but couldn't prevail against the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.

That's a statement move from the Celtics as they displayed their willingness to make risky moves in hopes of winning their record 18th title. Many looked at Smart as a mainstay after he signed a four-year $77 million trade last offseason. He was also among the leaders of the C's and arguably their best defensive player.

However, the Boston Celtics deemed it necessary to bolster their offensive firepower with Porzingis' addition, forming a new big three with him, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They will be one of the league's most dynamic frontcourt trios.

