Who is Breanna Stewart's spouse Marta Xargay? A closer look at WNBA superstar's personal life

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart just won the 2023 MVP award. It is the second MVP for the two-time WNBA champion, who'll try to lead the Liberty to a title in the ongoing season. Stewart is also married to Marta Xargay and they have one daughter together via surrogacy.

Marta Xargay Casademont is a former WNBA player from Spain. She also played in the EuroLeague before retiring in 2021. She won the EuroLeague in 2011 and was a two-time Spanish League champion. She led Spain to three EuroBasket titles, one Olympic silver medal and two World Cup medals.

The couple started dating when they were playing for the Russian team Dynamo Kursk. Stewart proposed in May 2021 during a hike near Phoenix, Arizona.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They got married on July 6, 2021 in a small private ceremony.

Their daughter was born via surrogacy shortly after in August 2021. Her birth came two days after Stewart led Team USA to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Their daughter is named Ruby. Stewart returned to play in the WNBA just a week after the birth of her daughter.

According to their social media channels, the couple is expecting a second child this month. The couple posted a photo on Instagram of Stewart holding Xargay’s baby bump.

More on Breanna Stewart’s wife Marta Xargay

Xargay was born in Girona, Spain on December 20, 1990. WNBA star Breanna Stewart was born on August 27, 1994.

Xargay is fluent in Spanish and English and often writes in both languages on her social media accounts.

She played one season in the WNBA for the first time in 2015 with the Phoenix Mercury before returning to play in Europe.

She started dating Stewart while playing together in Russia. According to a TOGETHXR produced short film, the two started their relationship when Stewart injured her Achilles.

Stewart was forced to return to the United States to rehab her injury. The two built their relationship through long distance as Xargay finished the season in Russia.

The two now live in Brooklyn, New York with their growing family. Breanna Stewart is part of a playoff run for the New York Liberty, who also play in Brooklyn. The team is in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs against the Connecticut Sun.