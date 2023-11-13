Who is Brian Dameris? Looking at Mavericks analyst who roasted James Harden

A Dallas Mavericks analyst gained widespread attention recently for a two-minute rant criticizing James Harden, accusing the star player of being a toxic journeyman. Brian Dameris said 'The Beard' lacked self-awareness and had never come to the realization that he might be the source of issues in every team he played for.

Following the LA Clippers' defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, marking the team's third consecutive loss in the James Harden era and contributing to a 3-5 overall record, Dameris went on a rant criticizing James Harden.

“Listen, James, have you ever had those friends who had bad roommates? Over and over again they complained about their bad roommates,” Dameris said. “They never thought to be self-aware enough that they’re the bad roommate. They’re the problem. Hey James, you’re the problem!” he said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dameris is a veteran in the sports realm. He contributes content about the Mavericks for StrongSide.

He previously served as the director of basketball development for the Dallas Mavericks and presently works as a studio analyst for Mavs TV broadcasts on Bally Sports Southwest.

He has co-hosted The Ticket’s Mavs Postgame Show and hosts a weekly Mavs podcast titled "Take Dat Wit You" with Mark Followill.

In his viral rant, Dameris also delved into the dynamics of Harden's relationship with executive Daryl Morey and how teaming up with friends like Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving failed to maintain the satisfaction of the star.

“If this doesn’t work this year, in this system, with this team, then you’re going to go and point fingers at everybody else, and you’re going to go home and start swiping right for another team,” Dameris said.

“There’s not going to be anybody left, because James, you’re not The Beard. You’re not the system. You’re the problem.”

Clippers fall to 0-4 in James Harden era

The LA Clippers brought in James Harden with the expectation that the dynamic scorer would address their offensive challenges. However, on Sunday, they suffered a 105-101 defeat to the league's worst team, the Memphis Grizzlies, their fourth loss in as many games with Harden.

Harden was subpar in their latest loss. He only made four out of 12 field goal attempts, including one out of seven three-pointers, and committed four turnovers. He concluded the game with a total of 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Harden's early days with the Clippers have been less than stellar, averaging 13.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game in four games. He is shooting 36.8% from three and is committing 2.5 turnovers per game.