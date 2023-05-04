Who was Chris Dembitz? Cause of Phony Bennett’s death explored

For fans of the University of Virginia basketball team, “Phony Bennett” was a known figure. Despite only existing as a parody Twitter account online, he brought humor and a voice for the fans. His tweets struck the perfect balance between the realist supporter and an obsessive homer.

The account was created as a fake account for Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett under the handle, @IfTonyTweeted and garnered nearly 25,000 followers.

The man behind that account died this week after losing his two-year long battle with cancer. Chris Dembitz was 49 years old.

Dembitz revealed himself to be the real ‘Phony Bennett’ in 2018. He began the account in 2011 when his daughter was diagnosed with cancer at birth. He used the humorous account therapeutically during the difficult time and often promoted pediatric cancer research and charities with his tweets.

His wife used the account to share the somber news of her husband’s passing and wrote:

“As Chris’s wife, this is a post I never wanted to make. I am devastated as Chris left us early (Tuesday) morning. He fought cancer bravely, with humor, and with everything he had. He had an immense love for UVA and the Hoos. Your memory and light will shine forever, my love.”

How Chris Dembitz used his following to inspire

Chris Dembitz was a UVA graduate and worked as a stand-up comedian for some time after college. His quick wit and charming cynicism quickly drew the attention of the Virginia faithful. Coach Bennett was amongst the many followers.

The coach took to the team’s twitter account to release his own statement on the news of Dembitz’ passing and wrote:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Chris Dembitz (also known as) Phony Bennett. He had a great passion for our basketball program and the University of Virginia. He was a loving husband and father. He fought a courageous battle with cancer in the way we knew he would – with strength, humility, and of course, humor. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family”

Dembitz also used social media to document his painful journey through cancer treatments. Or cancer “adventure” as he called it. He went through many surgeries and a clinical trial at the hospital at UVA.

Dembitz inspired many in the Charlottesville community and beyond with his fighting spirit. Less than a month before his passing, he sent out what would be his final tweet, documenting a horrific stay at the hospital due to a laundry list of treatments over three weeks.

He ended the tweet with “keep knocking”. A reference to Bennett’s mantra of preserving and never giving up until that door of success opens up.

