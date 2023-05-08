Who was Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert's son Nick Gilbert? Reason behind untimely death explored

Nick Gilbert was the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Nick died Saturday due to a genetic condition. He was 26 years old.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Inside the NBA remembers Nick Gilbert Inside the NBA remembers Nick Gilbert ❤️ https://t.co/m4BizybeCs

Nick was known for his appearances as the Cavs draft lottery representative during the broadcasts of the lottery ball reveals. He passed away in Michigan where the Gilberts live. He battled through many surgeries while living with the condition.

Nick battled with neurofibromatosis (NF1), which causes noncancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and skin. Unfortunately research has not found a cure for this disease.

Cleveland Cavaliers show support for Nick Gilbert

The Cavs team page released a statement on the tragic passing of their owner’s son. The statement was released on Sunday.

"Nick was a light and inspiration to so many throughout his 26 years of life. Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs' good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against NF, Nick's unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization,” the Cavs stated.

The Cavs won the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery twice while Nick was in attendance. Nick wore his signature bowtie in each appearance. They used the number one picks on Kyrie Irving and Anthony Bennett.

His father Dan has owned the Cavaliers since 2005. Dan made his money as the owner of Rocket Companies, a financial and mortgage loaning company.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs It is with heavy hearts that we join the Gilbert family and the Rock Family of Companies in mourning the loss of Nick Gilbert, who passed away yesterday from complications related to Neurofibromatosis 1 (NF1). It is with heavy hearts that we join the Gilbert family and the Rock Family of Companies in mourning the loss of Nick Gilbert, who passed away yesterday from complications related to Neurofibromatosis 1 (NF1). https://t.co/naLti19e2l

Dan has used his fortune to fund research for the disease his son battled. According to reports, the foundation has funded more than $18 million in research grants to find a cure for neurofibromatosis. The foundation was launched in 2017.

In 2021, the Cavs launched a campaign to support Nick Gilbert and his battle. It was called the Bow Tie campaign and partnered with the Children’s Tumor Foundation to raise money for research in neurofibromatosis.

In 2022, the team dedicated its season to Nick and those who struggle with the disease. The Cavs made the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to the New York Knicks in the first round. They donned bowtie logos on their warmups all season long in Nick’s honor.

The funeral service for Nick Gilbert will be held Tuesday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

