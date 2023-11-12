Who were Cliff Barker and Carl Shaeffer? Closer look at NBA legends who were WWII veterans

Pioneering players Cliff Barker and Carl Schaeffer were among a number of NBA legends who rendered military service during their days. They both served in World War II and are remembered on Veterans Day on November 11.

Barker was a member of the United States Air Force during World War II. He was a B-17 Flying Fortress gunner and spent 16 months as a prisoner of war.

After his service, he starred at the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team, playing guard, and helped the team win two NCAA titles (1948 and 1949).

After his stay with the Wildcats, he was selected in the fifth round, 52nd overall, of the 1949 NBA Draft by the Indianapolis Olympians. He played three years there and averaged 3.7 points, two rebounds and 1.8 assists.

After his basketball career, Barker became a teacher and coach at various high schools. He died on March 17, 1998 at the age of 77.

Shaeffer, for his part, served in the US Army and was taken prisoner of war in WWII by German forces in Belgium. He was eventually released at the end of the war.

Carl Shaeffer (#55) played for the Indianapolis Olympians after playing college ball in Alabama.

Like Barker, Shaeffer played for the Olympians after a collegiate career at the University of Alabama. In his two years in Indianapolis, from 1949 to 1951, he tallied career averages of 3.1 points and one rebound.

Following his short-lived NBA career, he became a businessman. His life ended on October 25, 1974 at the age of 50.

NBA legends who spent military time

David Robinson served in the military before becoming a legend in the NBA.

The NBA is littered with American basketball legends who not only made a difference on the court but also gave a part of themselves for country by serving in the United States military.

The league is also big on honoring people like them through various programs and ceremonies on special days like Veterans Day, which falls on November 11.

Below are some of the NBA legends who served in the military:

· David Robinson

· Elgin Baylor

· Lenny Wilkens

· Paul Arizin

· George Yardley

· Sam Jones

· Bill Sharman

· Joe Fulks

· Nat Clifton

· Carl Braun

· Jim Pollard

· Larry Costello

· K.C. Jones

· Bob Davies

· Bucky Bockhorn

· Harry Gallatin

· Slater Martin

· Al Cervi

· Adrian Smith

· Frank Selvy

· Johnny Green

· Tom Gola

· Bob Feerick

· Jack George

· Andy Phillip

· Cliff Hagan

· Dick McGuire

· Cliff Barker

· Carl Shaeffer

· Jack Coleman

· Frank Ramsey

· Fred Scolari

· Bob Verga