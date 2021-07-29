Who is the coach of the USA Olympic Basketball Team? All you need to know about the men leading the team at 2021 Olympics

It will be fair to say that Team USA has not had the best of starts to their 2021 Tokyo Olympics campaign. They initially lost two exhibition games against Nigeria and Australia in the build-up to the event and were then handed their first defeat of the campaign in their very first game.

Team USA lost against Rudy Gobert’s France before bouncing back with a resounding victory over Iran in game 2. They will now take on hosts Japan in the final group stage match, and are well on track to make their way to the quarterfinals. In this article, we look at the overall coaching team that Team USA has for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics:

Who is the coach of Team USA Basketball? All you need to know about the coaching team at the 2021 Olympics

Team USA had previously announced an eight-member team to manage Team USA at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Apart from the eight official members, Miami Heat’s long-term head-coach Erik Spoelstra is also an assistant and is attending the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to assist the coaching staff.

The head coach for Team USA is none other than San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich, who is also the president of the franchise and has helped the Spurs to five NBA championships since taking charge back in 1996. The San Antonio Spurs had made it to the Playoffs for 22 straight seasons under his guidance before failing to make it past the Play-in tournament last season.

While the Team USA roster includes some elite players led by the likes of Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Devin Booker, the coaching staff also has multiple recognizable names, with Golden State Warriors head-coach Steve Kerr taking the assistant-coach mantle for the 2021 Olympics.

Additionally, Indiana Pacers’ assistant Lloyd Pierce is also an assistant alongside Villanova University’s Jay Wright, who is the third and final assistant coach available to Popovich. American businessman and former owner of the Phoenix Suns, Jerry Colangelo is the team manager, while Jason Biles, Dionne Calhoun and Will Sevening are the athletic coaches for Team USA.

The three have the same jobs for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs respectively. Hence, a highly specialized and talented coaching staff has been selected to lead a star-studded team that has till now shown a few stutters. Their only difficult competitive game so far against France ended in defeat, although a big win over Iran means that Team USA is on the verge of qualifying for the next round.

