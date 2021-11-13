Who is Corey Benjamin's daughter and what is the controversy around her alleged assault? We take a detailed look

Former Chicago Bulls player Corey Benjamin is the father of the girl who was allegedly accused of assaulting an opponent at a youth basketball game after a collision with the opposition.

Corey Benjamin was a shooting guard for the Bulls from 1998 through to 2001, before joining the Atlanta Hawks in the 2002-03 season. His career in the NBA never really took off and he was forced to ply his trade on the international scene, playing in the French league.

The 43-year old makes the news but not for good, as his daughter stole the headlines for taking out her frustration on an opponent after a missed three-point shot.

Who is Corey Benjamin's daughter?

Corey Benjamin's daughter goes by the name Cori. She is about 14 years of age and has a sister, Legacy.

Both girls are known as Benjamin Ballers on social media with a good following and they hope to be the NBA's first sister duo. Cori plays for the Dream Academy girls basketball team, walking her father's path. She is said to be responsible for her sister gaining interest in the game.

The alleged assault by Corey Benjamin's daughter

Orange County hosted a Garden Grove girls' basketball game between the SoCal Blaze and Dream Academy team at the Map Sports Facility on Sunday. This game was for the Fall Jamboree tournament, scheduled to be the second and final fixture of the tournament.

Dream Academy were losing by double-digits to the SoCal Blaze team when Cori tried to make a play from beyond the arc. She missed but collided with two players from the opposition team and she fell to the ground. On getting up, a voice in the spectators' stands rang out, saying "you better hit her". That voice was later confirmed to be that of her mother, Tyra Hunt.

Cori moved towards one of the opponents who bumped into her during her play, Lauryn Ham, and sucker-punched her. Lauryn fell to the ground and the game was halted by the whistle of the referee. She is said to have suffered a concussion and has been unable to resume school.

More information suggests that this isn't the first rodeo for Corey Benjamin's daughter, as she is said to have been involved in another incident sometime in September, where she hit two players during a basketball game. Corey Benjamin's daughter is said to have been banned from all games put together by the organization.

Although Corey Benjamin was not present at his daughter's game, he saw the video and released an apology to every affected party. Part of his release reads this:

"To the young lady who was punched by my daughter during a youth basketball game, I sincerely apologize to you and I am praying for your complete healing both physically and emotionally. To her family, I deeply apologize and regret that this happened to your daughter as she did not deserve this to happen to her...."

Corey Benjamin went on to state that he is open to making sure his daughter gets the required help that she needs.

"My daughter made a mistake. One that she will need to make right. I am committed to getting my daughter any help she may need and support her in taking accountability for her conduct."

