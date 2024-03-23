Who is the Denver Nuggets superfan banned from Ball Arena?

A Denver Nuggets season ticket holder for 32 years, 72-year-old Vicki Ray is a familiar face around Ball Arena. She has continued to attend in recent years, even after the death of her husband, Russell Ray.

While Vicki and her late husband had a firm history with the Nuggets and the Ball Arena, she was banned from attending games in the middle of February after multiple allegations of interference. While Vicki maintains her innocence, she has been accused of grabbing a referee, hitting a player in the face and passing notes to referees, which is also against the rules.

Ray revealed in a recent interview with 9 News that the only allegation that was true was passing notes to referees. However, that is something that Vicki argues she has been doing for years:

"Well I did that. OK. But I passed a note to the refs every game for 25 years. Christmas cards, birthday cards, everything."

Vicki explained that she couldn't hit a player or grab a referee, and that she simply did not deserve this treatment. While Kroenke Sports and Entertainment have denied all requests for comments related to the matter, Ray explained that she has asked the organization for proof, a request which has not been granted.

Denver Nuggets' superfan Vicki Ray is willing to apologize

The Denver Nuggets superfan is indeed frustrated with how things have gone. She visited the Ball Arena for years every season along with her late husband, even before the two had been married.

Vicki Ray revealed that she has missed just seven games since being a season ticket holder outside of the COVID-related absences, which is an achievement. She was also at the NBA 2023 Finals when the Denver Nuggets won last year, and said that she had waited 32 long years for the chance.

Regardless, Ray revealed that she did not believe the Kroenkes were behind the move, as the Nuggets’ owners have always been nice to her. However, she revealed that her lawyer thinks the move might be down to financials, as the franchise can sell the four season tickets she holds for much more than the $20k that she paid for it.

Regardless, Ray is disappointed at not even being given the opportunity to apologize:

"I doubt if I get my seats back and that's going to kill me. But I just want people to know what happened… If I did anything wrong I don't know about it and if I did, I would apologize. But I'm not given that opportunity."

It will be interesting to see if the franchise does reach an agreement with Ray.