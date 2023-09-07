Who are Derrick Rose's brothers? Exploring more about Memphis Grizzlies guard's personal life

Derrick Rose is famously known as the youngest player to receive the MVP award in the NBA. He is also known for being a Chicago native who grew up in Englewood. He was the youngest in his family, alongside his three older brothers — Dwayne, Reggie, and Allan.

Derrick's brothers are known for helping their mother around the house as their father was absent. They were also highly protective of their younger brother, especially when he started to gain traction leading up to his arrival in the NBA.

Their mother, Brenda Rose, acted both as a mother and father, as per Sportscasting's Luke Norris. Her family didn't grow up rich but ensured that her sons would have enough to strive and survive in the world.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derrick Rose's brothers always kept an eye on him

According to Sports Illustrated's George Dohrmann, Dwayne talked about picking the high school their younger brother would attend. They factored in different aspects to choose the best option.

"When we were looking at high schools for Derrick," Rose said, "we looked at how many gang areas he'd have to go through to get to school. We looked at the neighborhoods around the school. We talked about how many friends he would have there who would look out for him."

His other brother, Reggie, also talked about how they would act as proper big brothers that their younger brother needed at the time.

"We'd do good cop," Rose said, "bad cop on him all the time. If he went somewhere when none of the brothers were free, we'd have someone we trusted go and spy on him."

Due to their father's absence, Derrick's brothers were pivotal in the three-time All-Star's childhood and growth. It proved all the more important considering that the Memphis Grizzlies guard grew up in a rough neighborhood in Chicago's South Side.

Derrick Rose used father's absence as a motivator

The former Chicago Bulls star had a brief time at the stardom before his unfortunate ACL injury. Before he reached the height of his career, Rose used his father's absence as a motivator to achieve his NBA dreams, as per Basketball Network's Virgil Villanueva.

"My dad wasn't around that long and I wasn't like that kid who got mad at it," Rose said. "I took it as a motivation, where it's like, 'I'm gonna smash everything that he couldn't even dream about. Like whatever you thought you were gonna do as a man.'"

"This was when I thought he was living because the older I got, I realized he passed," Rose added. "But at that time, man, he's somewhere."

During his MVP season, Rose scored 25.0 points per game (44.5% shooting, including 33.2% from 3-point range) and 7.7 assists.