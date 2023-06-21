Who are the Detroit Pistons likely to pick at NBA Draft 2023?

The Detroit Pistons finished with the worst record in the NBA at 17-65 but did not get lucky in the lottery and ended with the No. 5 pick.

Detroit also has its own second-round pick at No. 31, the first choice in the second round.

The Pistons have picked in the top seven for three straight seasons and the top 15 in four straight. Detroit selected Jaden Ivey No. 5 in 2022 and Cade Cunningham No. 1 in 2021. Detroit picked Killian Hayes with the seventh pick in 2020.

"I'm so grateful to all of you guys for being here and I'm grateful to have dogs like you in the fight with me and I hope you understand that" Monty Williams on the Detroit Pistons roster showing up to his press conference today. #Pistons

Who will the Pistons take to supplement their budding young core? Let’s take a look at their options at No. 5.

The fifth pick

Detroit missed out on the consensus top three of this year’s class. Most experts rank Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller above the rest of the class.

The Pistons could take one of the Thompson twins, who are now projected to go in the top five. They may end up with Ausar Thompson, who some experts rank slightly ahead of his brother Amen. Ausar is a 6-foot-6 athletic guard who can jump out of the gym.

Ausar can shoot a bit better than his brother and would provide immediate defensive help to the young Pistons roster. He would not have to be a primary ball handler as Cunnigham runs things in Detroit.

If the Pistons skip over the Thompson twins, they could target other top prospects. Taylor Hendricks out of the University of Central Florida could provide a good fit. Hendricks can give Detroit another offensive option from the perimeter. He is also a two-way player who can help out on the defensive end.

Hendricks also hustles and could be a good fit around Ivey and Cunningham. The Pistons have young players who play together well and give effort on both ends of the floor. Hendricks could fit that mold.

With their second-round choice, Detroit may add a pure shooter. Some mocks have Belmont shooting guard Ben Sheppard landing with the Pistons to give them more shooting.

