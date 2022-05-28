“Who don’t want to play with Steph?… He’s loved by everybody, he shows up to perform, he doesn’t cheat the game” - Stephen A. Smith believes people hate Steph Curry because he’s “too perfect”

Steph Curry had a terrific regular season and is also having a great postseason. The regular season saw him break Ray Allen's all-time 3-point record. Being the new all-time three-point leader, Curry is said to have revolutionized the game.

For a six-foot-two player, the NBA can be rather harsh, as not much is expected from such a player.

With his height deficiency, Curry developed his shooting to become one of the best the league has ever seen. He has consistently proven that a player of his stature and height can be a great force in the game.

Over the years, his likeability among fans has soared, but he has not been immune to hate, as he has had his fair share.

Stephen A. Smith, who has consistently disclosed his love for the three-time NBA champion, spoke about the hate Steph Curry receives. He stated that the Warriors guard is hated solely because he is perceived as too perfect in their eyes, stating:

"Let me tell you why they're gonna hate on them. Because in their eyes, he's too perfect. My point to you is that I love him. I love him. He's a great dude. And he's a great player and by the way, he's a great leader. Let me tell you something, who don't want to play with Steph?

"He's loved by everybody," Smith continued. "He shows up to perform. He doesn't cheat the game. He doesn't give them any trouble. He's got a great family."

Stephen A. Smith believes Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors play selfless basketball

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after the 120-110 win against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors have dominated the league over the past decade. They have won three NBA championships in five NBA Finals appearances. They just advanced to their sixth NBA Finals in eight years.

Stephen A. Smith on his show, "First Take," talked about the style of basketball played by the Warriors. He described it as "selfless" and applauded Steve Kerr for his work with the franchise, stating:

"I want y'all to watch when the Golden State Warriors and give Steve Kerr a lot of credit because they play selfless basketball for the most part. It ain't just Draymond. Draymond is just the most gifted at it. But it's not just Draymond.

"You could be a shooter. Even the shooters defer to Steph. Yeah, I mean, they'll sit up there. If they open and Steph's open, Steph's getting the ball, its automatic, it's instinctual, and no one has a problem with it.

"They don't have a problem being differential. They don't have a problem with giving them the credit."

Smith spoke about the communal style of play that sees everybody sacrificing and giving Steph Curry the ball. He stated that the players do not mind giving up the ball to Curry even if they are in a good position to shoot.

