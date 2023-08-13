Dwyane Wade's induction into the Hall of Fame marked his well-deserved recognition as one of basketball's finest. Clad in a sharp white suit, he not only secured his place in history but also delivered an exceptional tribute to the individual he referred to as the "most important person" in his life.

Dwyane Wade brought his dad onto the dias, in one of the best endings to an enshrinement speech ever. He gave his "pops" his flowers, recollecting important moments through every part of his journey, and shared his heartfelt gratitude on stage. There was no dry eye by the time the applause died down because the speech and the gesture moved the audience to that extent.

Going toe to toe with his son for being the best dressed in the room, Wade Sr. was in a sharp bottle green suit and looked like he was more of an elder brother to the latest entrant into the HOF.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In this short clip of Dwyane Wade's closing to his epic speech, you can see D. Wade having nothing but love for the man who showed him the right path.

"You pushed me to limits I didn't know were inside of me. The hard work I put in, because I did not want to let you down."

Moving away from his mother JoLinda with his elder sister Tragil at the tender age of 9, Wade spent his formative years under the watchful eye of his father and stepmother. He moved away from a life of guns and violence, into one of rigor, discipline, and basketball.

Wade Sr. gave him the focus and the discipline needed to become the Hall of Famer he is today, and in a way, the father's name is also a part of the HOF!

What is Dwyane Wade Sr. up to?

Besides being an awesome grandfather to Wade's kids, Sr. has been busy with a lot of activities on his own. He has appeared in a few documentaries like Dwayne Wade Sr. with ProPops Foundation and Top Producer Seth O'Byrne Visits America's Finest City.

Wade Sr. is also an honorary doctorate, getting the degree alongside his daughter Tragil. The man is going to turn 70 in a few years - yet he remains youthful and available for his family. Good genes run in the family!

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)