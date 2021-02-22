Who has the most ejections in NBA history?

Golden State Warriors’ ace Draymond Green was handed the 12th NBA ejection of his career in the Warriors’ close 2-point loss against the Charlotte Hornets. Green was found arguing with officials over a late call, and was assessed 2 technical fouls with 9.3 seconds left in the match.

Over the years, quite a few NBA players have amassed a reputation of being handed regular ejections, with players such as DeMarcus Cousins and Draymond Green known to have a habit of arguing with NBA officials.

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green's ejection: "He crossed the line."



Regardless, neither is anywhere close to the NBA player who has had the highest number of ejections through his career. While DeMarcus Cousins stands 2nd in the overall list with a total of 14 NBA ejections, in this article we look at the player who has been ejected the most number of times in the league’s history.

NBA player who has been ejected the most number of times

Rasheed Wallace holds the record for the highest number of NBA ejections, with 29, and is also the player who conceded the highest numbers of technical fouls in a single NBA season, with 41.

4-time NBA All-Star and 2004 champion Rasheed Wallace was known for his on-court madness and would often find himself arguing with officials. Rasheed Wallace started out as a Power Forward but switched to the Center position through the later stages of his career, and led the Detroit Pistons to an unlikely NBA championship in 2004.

Rasheed Wallace finished his career with 29 NBA ejections.

He was a fiery defender, and had the ability to guard multiple positions. Wallace was a proper two-way player who never averaged 20 points per game in any NBA season, but was a strong competitor and would often end up disagreeing with officials and opponents alike.

"Whack, Get out." Rasheed Wallace Tech/Ejection w/out saying a word

Wallace leads the list for most NBA ejections comprehensively, with current Houston Rockets Forward DeMarcus Cousins second on the list, with 14. Draymond Green with the 12th ejection of his career has jumped up to third and is tied with the likes of Reggie Miller, Matt Barnes, and Kenyon Martin. He might even finish his career with the second highest number of NBA ejections, with Cousins’ reduced role and the fact that Rasheed Wallace got ejected a total of 29 times.