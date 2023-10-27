Who is on ESPN's broadcast team for Heat vs Celtics? Exploring all-women lineup to call marquee conference finals rematch

The Eastern Conference Finals rematch between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat is a much-anticipated match-up for NBA fans after the two teams went seven games in the 2023 playoffs.

With the marquee match-up being televised later at 7:30 pm ET, ESPN has revealed that an all-female broadcast team will lead the way, as per Awful Announcing's Jessica Kleinschmidt. The broadcast team comprises Doris Burke, Beth Mowins, and Cassidy Hubbarth.

From the information provided, Mowins will be in charge of play-by-play, while Burke will be on color commentary. Meanwhile, Hubbarth will be the broadcast team's sideline reporter.

Interestingly, an all-female broadcast team was done for the first time in March 2021 to celebrate International Women's Day. At the time, TSN's Toronto Raptors broadcast team had Meghan McPeak doing the play-by-play alongside Seattle Storm star Kia Nurse as the analyst.

Additionally, Kayla Grey was the sideline reporter, while Kate Bierness and Amy Audibert worked together as hosts and provided studio analysis.

With an all-female ESPN broadcast team, what should fans look forward to in the Miami Heat vs. the Boston Celtics?

Fans should be excited as most stars are present for this game. The Miami Heat will have Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, while the Boston Celtics will have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Besides the all-stars dueling it out on the court, the role players from both teams are no slouch either. Tyler Herro will be present in this game, as opposed to his unavailability from the third-round series in the 2023 playoffs due to an injury. Alongside the Heat guard, Kyle Lowry and Kevin Love will look to make some noise as well with their shooting and hustle play.

Meanwhile, newly traded Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday will look to establish their presence in this storied rivalry for the Celtics. Additionally, Derrick White and Al Horford are returning faces who have consistently provided reliable production with their shotmaking and defensive capabilities.

Besides the roster of players present, fans should also look forward to the intense nature of competition that will be put on display by the Heat and the Celtics. With a rivalry that has already seen its fair share of iconic moments left and right from the regular season to the postseason, this regular season game could add up to a historic rivalry.