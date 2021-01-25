Who has the first pick in the NBA Draft 2021?

With roughly one-quarter of the NBA 2020-21 season complete, teams are beginning to look ahead to the future and are examining possible 2021 NBA Draft positions.

Whether teams have championship hopes or are rebuilding, front offices are always planning for the future. There are many ways through which an organization may try to build its team to a level that is capable of achieving its goals. It could be through making trades, trying to clear enough salary-cap space to sign a marquee free agent, or sticking with the old-fashioned way and trying to build through the draft.

New on @BabcockHoops: Updated 2021 NBA Draft Big Board. — Matt Babcock (@MattBabcock11) January 18, 2021

The last option is what most NBA general managers actually prefer. It is a way for them to feel a sense of control and security, especially in a league where players are constantly demanding trades regardless of their contract.

Here is what the Houston Rocket's GM, Rafael Stone, had to say after receiving four first-round picks and four pick-swap rights in the recent James Harden trade, via Rocketswire.com:

"What’s super exciting about this deal is it gives us flexibility, especially with high picks. I think those are the highest forms of currency."

However, unlike the NFL, NBA draft picks do not get decided solely by a team's record. The draft order is determined through a lottery system. Every season, 14 teams do not make the NBA playoffs. Those 14 teams will be entered into the NBA draft lottery and have an opportunity to earn the first-overall pick.

Picks 1-4 are awarded by a drawing of ping pong balls. NBA teams with worse regular-season records have a higher chance at winning a top-four lottery pick.

The remaining 5-14 picks are sorted by the record and, just so we cover it, the playoff teams fill out the final 15-30 picks sorted by their record. A team's playoff seeding or outcome does not affect their draft position.

Here is a video made by the Golden State Warriors before the 2020 NBA draft that will recap the lottery process:

On that note, let's look at which team has the highest chances of earning the 2021 first pick in the NBA draft.

Predicted order for the 2021 NBA Draft

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver with the eighth overall pick by the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are currently predicted to have the first pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Find the rest of the predicted 2021 draft order for the entire first round below.

Do note that the order of the draft is not 100% sorted by a team's record. This is due to the fact that teams make trades and send away draft picks for a specific player or other assets.

Multiple teams indicate that they have a protected NBA draft pick. A protected draft pick means that it will only be traded if the pick's placement is outside of a specific range.

For instance, consider a scenario where the Denver Nuggets are trading a player to the Chicago Bulls for a top-three protected draft pick. If the Bulls end up with the first, second, or third picks in the NBA draft, they will keep their draft pick. However, if they land anywhere outside the top three, the Nuggets will receive the pick.

NBA Draft 2021 first-round picks:

1. Detriot Pistons (Top-16 protected)

2. Minnesota Timberwolves (Top three protected)

3. Washington Wizards

4. New Orleans Pelicans

5. Sacramento Kings

6. Charlotte Hornets

7. Oklahoma City Thunder

8. Miami Heat -> traded to Oklahoma City Thunder

9. Houston Rockets

10. Orlando Magic

11. Chicago Bulls

12. Toronto Raptors

13. Golden State Warriors ( Top-20 Protected)

14. San Antonio Spurs

15. New York Knicks

16. Dallas Mavericks -> Traded to the New York Knicks

17. Phoneix Suns

18. Atlanta Hawks

19. Cleveland Cavaliers

20. Memphis Grizzlies

21. Brooklyn Nets -> traded to the Houston Rockets

22. Indiana Pacers

23. Denver Nuggets

24. Boston Celtics

25. Portland Trail Blazer -> traded to the Brooklyn Nets

26. Milwaukee Bucks

27. Philadelphia 76ers

28. Utah Jazz (Top-seven protected, protected 15-30)

29. LA Lakers (Protected 8-30)

30. LA Clippers