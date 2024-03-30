Who is Florida commit, Olivier Rioux? What we know about the tallest teenager in the world

Canadian big man Olivier Rioux is the world's tallest teenager, according to Guinness Word Records. So, when Purdue`s Zach Edey leaves after the ongoing March Madness is done, the NCAA will likely not be without another incredibly massive center real soon.

Rioux has committed to the Florida Gators, having announced his commitment to the Gators on Instagram:

Rioux`s height is seven-foot-7.5 inches with shoes (via Yahoo Sports). When he was first measured by Guinness last year, his height was listed at seven-foot-5.33 inches, presumably without shoes, at the age of just 16.

Now 17 and entering his freshman year, Olivier Rioux will be one the tallest players ever to step on the NCAA hardwood and will be the tallest in the SEC (via BVM Sports).

Olivier Rioux background

Also known as the Montrealer Giant back in his days playing AAU ball at IMG Academy (via Yahoo Sports), Olivier Rioux was born on Feb. 2, 2006, in a tall family.

That essentially means that his height seems to be not as much of an abnormality, but rather just a case of excellent genetics. As per his GWR page, Rioux is born to a six-foot-eight father, a six-foot-two mother, and has a brother who measures six-foot-nine.

Here`s an explanation of his immense height, in the young man`s own words:

"We’re still not 100% sure why I’m so tall - after investigation, doctors could only explain it with the genetics that my family has."

His immense height already puts him a few inches above several of the NBA`s tallest players (who were also exceptionally tall as youngsters), including Chet Holmgren, Bol Bol and Victor Wembanyama.

He`s even taller than Purdue`s tower of power Zach Edey as well. It's well known how big Rioux`s fellow Canadian is when compared to almost everybody else.

How Florida`s current lineup could fit Rioux in

Currently, there are roster spots Olivier Rioux could already step into considering Florida`s season is already over.

The six-foot-10 senior Tyrese Samuel is on his way out, while fellow frontcourt player EJ Jarvis has also called it a college career (via Sports Illustrated). While still a pretty raw prospect, Rioux, with his size alone, is already an intriguing thing for the Gators to potentially play around with.

Perhaps, they could try what Purdue has been doing with Edey all this years and find success, but it remains to be seen.