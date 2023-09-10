Who is Franz Wagner's brother? Looking at Orlando Magic star's personal life and more

Franz Wagner was a key player for FIBA World Cup champions Germany, but what some don't know is his brother also plays basketball at a high level. Here is a deeper look into the Orlando Magic forward's personal life.

Fran Wagner's brother, Moritz Wagner, also won a gold medal this summer for Germany. The 26-year-old has also been in the NBA for the past five years.

Mo Wagner entered the league in 2018, when the LA Lakers drafted him with the 25th overall pick. After quick stops with the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics, the Wagner brothers are teammates on the Orlando Magic.

The older Wagner brother played in 57 games for the Magic last season and averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. He followed that up by being one of Germany's top performers in the FIBA World Cup. Mo was the team's third-leading scorer at 11.9 points to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Franz Wagner earns Player of the Game honors in gold medal matchup

On Sunday morning, Franz Wagner and Germany squared off against Serbia in the gold medal game of the FIBA World Cup. The Orlando Magic put on a big performance en route to winning Player of the Game honors.

Franz Wagner filled up the entire box score, and was Germany's second-leading scorer behind Dennis Schroder. In 33 minutes of action, he posted a stat line of 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.

This is not the only accolade Wagner received following an impressive World Cup performance. He was also named to the All-Second team of the tournament.

Even though he missed four games, the young wing had a strong overall performance in the World Cup. In the four matchups he did appear in, he averaged 16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists.

Wagner really turned things up for Germany in their last two matchups. His best single performance came against Team USA in the semi-final round. The 22-year-old played 34 minutes and erupted for 22 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Orlando Magic should be more than pleased with what they saw from Wagner this summer. He was coming off his best season as a pro, and carried that momentum into the World Cup. Now, he has a few weeks to rest and recover before reporting training camp to kick off his third season in the league.