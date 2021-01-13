Who is Gabe Vincent of the Miami Heat?

On Tuesday night, social media was ablaze with the name of Gabe Vincent trending under the NBA category. Who is Gabe Vincent and what did he do on Tuesday with the Miami Heat?

Gabe Vincent is a second-year guard for Miami who signed him on a two-way contract halfway through last NBA‌‌ season. The 24-year-old product of UC Santa Barbara played nine games for Miami a season ago, averaging 9.2 minutes a game.

His career-high was nine points in a 128-111 loss to the LA Clippers on February 5, 2020, but he eclipsed that mark in the first half of Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He had 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting in a loss to the Sixers.

Gabe Vincent shot 4-of-12 from three-point range, adding two rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 36 minutes of play. Vincent started at guard after several Miami Heat players missed the game due to the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Miami Heat we impressed by Gabe Vincent’s play in the G League

Gabe Vincent won the 2019-20 NBA G League Most Improved Player after averaging 23.7 points per game while splitting time between the Stockton Kings and Sioux Falls Skyforce. From November to December 2019, Vincent scored 25.2 points per game on 42 percent shooting from 3-point territory.

The Miami Heat signed him to a two-way contract on Jan. 8, 2020, and he played for their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. While on the Skyforce, Gabe Vincent averaged 16.4 points a night while shooting 37 percent from behind the arc.

Last December, Gabe Vincent revealed that he’s picking the brain of veteran guard and former All-Star Goran Dragic.

“I’ve learned a lot from Goran,” Vincent said. “Definitely the time in the bubble, our team got much closer. I know UD had mentioned a lot that we’re like a family and I think that’s still true. I hang out with Goran off the court at time. I look at him in many different ways and we stay in touch and communicate.”

A 6-foot-3 guard who’s counted on for his shooting from long-range, Gabe Vincent could become a regular rotation player for the Miami Heat if he continues to develop his backcourt play. Dragic is certainly an excellent example for him to learn from.

“I’m still learning from Goran,” Vincent added. “Just in terms of his game, his pace and the way he controls the floor and communicates with guys, the way he gets to the basket and finishes at his size. Goran has a lot to his game. It’s a little bit different … He’s really efficient. I’ve been learning a lot from Goran and I’m continuing to learn. I love being around him.”

Gabe Vincent could be one of the best finds of the Miami Heat in recent years after picking up Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, and Derrick Jones Jr. from the G League and making them household names for Heat Nation.

