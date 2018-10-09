×
Who has the best Euro Step in the NBA?

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
46   //    09 Oct 2018, 11:05 IST

Miami Heat v Toronto Raptors - Game One
Miami Heat v Toronto Raptors - Game One

Wikiepedia defines Euro Step as a basketball move in which an offensive player picks up his dribble, takes a step in one direction, and then quickly takes a second step in another direction.

I believe a simpler definition would be taking two gigantic steps in the opposite directions in attempting to fool a defender. When done fluently, it is almost impossible to guard. Over the years the euro step has evolved quite a bit.

It has been adopted by many players as their go-to move. It was primarily done by guards, but now even centers like Joel Embiid are adopting the Euro Step.

In this article, let's have a look at five players who are really good at the Euro Step.

#1 Manu Ginobili

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Manu is probably the player that made the euro step popular in the NBA. I wouldn't go as far as calling him the inventor of the step but he certainly increased its popularity in the NBA.

As you can expect his euro step is very efficient and graceful to look at. It is absurd how much space he is able to create between him and the defender with the Euro.

Here is a video of him doing the Euro in slow motion.




