“Who the hell are you to tell me what I can, and cannot say?” - Kendrick Perkins reacts to Kevin Durant calling out analysts on Twitter, believes the players forget the 100 times they’ve been praised

Kevin Durant recently took swipes at specific media personnel via his Twitter page. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins has taken exception to that, stating that KD cannot control what he says on the bird app.

The saga first started when KD commented on a post where ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith was stating his opinion on a subject. In Durant's reply, he name-dropped other analysts, accusing them of changing the game for the worse.

Shannon Sharpe, whose name was mentioned, took the time to address Durant. He believes that Durant does not respect his opinion because he did not play in the NBA.

On ESPN's First Take, Perkins echoed that thought, saying that KD believes only basketball players should comment on the game.

"You know what's crazy to me is this. The crazy part about it is that they pick what they wanna attack you with. Or they pick on how they wanna address you, forget the 100 times you done praise the certain individual.

"It's a couple situations with me, far as even my good brother Russell Westbrook. I have been standing up for Russell Westbrook since I got into television. I criticized him a few times this season which was warranted, and all of a sudden I turn my back on him.

"Even with Kevin Durant, we talk about him being one of the greatest scorers of all time, then the one time you criticize him or you say something that he don't like he come at you.

"They have this new little wave of things that's going on that 'you have to get the basketball player approval in order to be able to speak the game of basketball.' Well, who the hell are you to tell me what I can, and cannot say?

"That's the problem that we have. You do not have to play the game of basketball or played it at the highest level to be able to talk the game of basketball. If you are a student of the game you are a student of the game."

This isn't the first time Durant is going at it with media personnel, and it might not be the last.

Kevin Durant is still in search of his first title since joining the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on April 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

The Brooklyn Nets signed Durant in 2019 with the hope that he would deliver a championship to the organization. Three years later, Kevin Durant is still in search of a title, albeit on newer pastures.

Due to injuries, Durant sat out the entire 2019-20 season. But the four-time scoring champ has been available for the last two seasons and has not yet completed his mission.

Now those two teams are in the NBA Finals while the Nets got swept in the first round 3 years ago, KD and Kyrie left the Warriors and Celtics to “build something special.”Now those two teams are in the NBA Finals while the Nets got swept in the first round 3 years ago, KD and Kyrie left the Warriors and Celtics to “build something special.” Now those two teams are in the NBA Finals while the Nets got swept in the first round 💀😭 https://t.co/WmAvbO52K7

Their 2022 campaign saw an early end after they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round. Since then, KD has been on holiday, and you could say has spent more time on social media.

The Nets have big decisions to make ahead of the new season. One thing is certain, they need to surround Durant with the right personnel to compete for the 2023 title.

