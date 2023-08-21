Who is Ike Azotam? More about individual involved in Knicks-Raptors dispute

In light of the dispute between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors, one employee stands out amongst the rest, Ike Azotam. Azotam is being sued by the Knicks following his move to work for the Raptors for "illegally procured and disclosed proprietary information."

Azotam was born on January 14, 1991, in Boston, Massachusetts. Based on sources, he is of Nigerian descent and was raised by his parents, Ada and Bennet Azotam. Both his parents moved from Nigeria to the US for a chance at having a better life.

Ike is also the youngest of four children, having two older brothers (Dozie and Uchenna) and one older sister (Adaorah). All three of his siblings went to Georgetown to attend college, with Dozie playing American football for the university.

Azotam attended Quinnipiac and played for the school from 2010 to 2014. He declared for the 2014 NBA Draft but ended up undrafted. Following this, he signed his first professional contract and played for CB Marín Peixegalego, a Spanish basketball league under LEB Plata.

The following year, he switched leagues and joined Island Storm, which is under the National Basketball League of Canada. Shortly after, he went back to Spain to play for Leyma Básquet Coruña in the LEB Oro league.

Ike Azotam worked for the Knicks back in 2020 as an assistant video coordinator until the start of this year's offseason. Azotam was offered a position by the Raptors this summer.

How good was Ike Azotam in college?

During his four-year stint with Quinnipiac, Ike Azotam developed a decent game that helped him make a living by becoming a professional basketball player. Standing at 6-foot-7, Azotam primarily played the power forward position.

His freshman year wasn't easy, as he searched for his role with the team. During his first year, he averaged 5.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists while only playing 17 minutes through 31 games.

Azotam's second year was better than his first, as his scoring averages skyrocketed. He played 32 games during the 2011-12 season and averaged 15.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bobcats.

During the 2012-13 season, his numbers had a slight decline and he averaged 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Azotam made sure to end his college career strongly by averaging 16.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 32 games.

