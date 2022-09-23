Who is Candice Williams? Exploring her working relationship with Ime Udoka and Boston Celtics

Ime Udoka has been suspended by the Boston Celtics for inappropriate behavior. He was reportedly in a consensual relationship with a female worker, which is why he will likely be suspended for the entire season.

The Celtics have a couple of female members on the team staff, and one of the names that has been linked to Udoka is Candice Williams.

It's important to note that there is no known romantic relationship between her and the head coach. Some NBA fans believe that Candice has been involved with the Celtics coach, but this is just speculation.

This article will reveal who Candice Williams is and her professional relationship with Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics.

Candice Williams has been with the Celtics for a short time

Candice Williams recently joined the Boston Celtics. She was employed by the team in August, just a few months after they reached the NBA Finals and played against the Golden State Warriors.

Williams is the Director of Mind Health and Wellness for the Celtics. Before joining the NBA team, she was an athletic counselor at the Ohio State University Department of Athletics, where she spent three years.

The Celtics hired Dr. Candice Williams a few months after their NBA Finals appearance (Image via Getty Images)

Dr. Candice Williams graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2011 and received her doctorate in 2017. During her time at the university, Williams' focus was on researching mental health issues in elite athletes.

With her impressive qualifications, it's no surprise that the Boston Celtics hired her. The team had a great season, despite the loss in the Finals, and there is no doubt that she can further improve the players.

Her professional connection to Ime Udoka is currently unknown. However, the two of them must have spent some time with each other during the offseason. After all, Udoka is a huge part of the team and has to know how his players are feeling.

Along with Ashley Battle (Scout) and Allison Feaster (Vice President of Player Development & Organizational Growth), Candice Williams is one of the three female staff members at the Celtics, which is why she's been linked to Ime Udoka.

Furthermore, she's limited comments on her Instagram account, drawing even more attention to herself.

Ime Udoka considered resigning

Ime Udoka will most likely be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season by the Boston Celtics. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the head coach even considered the possibility of resigning.

It appears that he will be replaced by Joe Mazzulla, who will serve as the interim head coach during Udoka's suspension.

Udoka had a successful season with the Celtics (Image via Getty Images)

In his first season as head coach, Ime Udoka led the Celtics to a 51-31 record and their first NBA Finals appearance in more than a decade. He proved to be the perfect successor to Brad Stevens, but the suspension could completely ruin his reputation in the league.

