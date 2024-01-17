Who is Isaiah Hartenstein's wife, Kourtney Hartenstein? Looking at Knicks center's personal life & more

Isaiah Hartenstein's wife, Kourtney Kellar Hartenstein, has gained prominence within the community of NBA wives. Her social media presence has attracted a following of over one million across multiple platforms.

Hartenstein, a model and social media influencer, boasts nearly 450,000 TikTok followers and has garnered over 24 million likes primarily through content that provides insight into the experiences of being in a relationship with an NBA player. She has 717,000 followers on Instagram.

One of her most famous TikToks highlights distinctive items found in the house of an NBA player, including a humorous reference to herself as a “blonde gold digger.”

The couple first connected in 2019 when Isaiah messaged Kourtney on Instagram and they began dating. They got engaged in April 2022 and tied the knot in July 2023 in a yacht wedding ceremony in Newport Beach, California.

Isaiah Hartenstein's wife has been a supportive presence in his career, attending his games and creating NBA-related content on TikTok. In an interview with The New York Post, she said she has a deep love for basketball.

“Basketball is my favorite sport. I was a huge Dallas Mavericks fan growing up,” she said. “My dad took me to games all the time as a kid.”

Isaiah never played for the Mavericks. His five-year NBA career has had stops with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Clippers before he ended up with the Knicks.

Hartenstein’s social media presence has made her a popular figure among fans of the NBA and the Knicks, and she regularly posts updates from games and events on her accounts.

Hartenstein has worked as a ring girl at professional boxing events and has modeled for various brands, including Guess, Fashion Nova and Ignite. She has also appeared on the cover of Maxim magazine and walked the runway at Miami Swim Week.

She has a degree in athletic training from Henderson State University in Arkansas. She is also an entrepreneur, selling her clothes and accessories on Amazon and Posh Mark.

Isaiah Hartenstein's wife announces they have a child on the way

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, Isaiah Hartenstein's wife revealed that they are expecting a child, and Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks' home, played a role in the announcement.

The video displayed CT scans of their upcoming child courtside on MSG, featuring the caption "7-foot baby loading."

"Baby boy due June 2024," Kourtney wrote in the caption. "Isaiah and I are so excited to meet him."

Watch the creative announcement below:

