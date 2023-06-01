Who is Jeff Green's wife Stephanie Green? Taking a closer look at Nuggets star's personal life

Jeff Green is an NBA journeyman. He has played for 11 teams and is in his 15th season. Green is now in his second season with the Denver Nuggets. He played in 56 games this regular season.

Green is married to Stephanie Green. The couple have three children. They were wed at a ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami in 2017.

Stephanie was born in 1990 and earned a degree from Florida International University in 2015. The couple met in Miami.

She has a popular Instagram account with 15K followers under the handle “@nini__green”. She often shares photos of her travels with Jeff and of their children.

Stephanie has also written a book titled, "Dream, Littel Girl, Dream." The book is a children’s picture book based on the couple’s daughters.

Jeff Green's NBA career details

Jeff Green was drafted fifth overall in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. He was drafted out of Georgetown University. Green stayed with the Sonics (now Thunder) for three seasons and was traded to the Boston Celtics in the fourth. He made the NBA All-Rookie team in 2008.

Green enjoyed his best seasons with the Celtics. He posted a career high 16.9 points per game during the 2013-14 season.

He scored a career-high 39 points twice with the Celtics in 2014. He dropped 39 on Jan. 22 against the Washington Wizards. He did it again on March 16 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He averaged 7.8 points this season with Denver. Green is averaging 3.8 ppg during these playoffs. He has come off the bench in five games during their run to the finals.

Green is in the last year of his deal with the Nuggets. He earned $4.5 million this season. He has made $90.5 million in salary during his career. His highest earning year came with the Orlando Magic in 2016-17. He made $15.0 million that season.

This will be Jeff Green’s second trip to the NBA Finals. He made it to the championship round as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018 alongside LeBron James. The Cavs then lost to the Golden State Warriors.

