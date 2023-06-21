Who is Jordan Haber? Taking a closer look at student who found loophole in NBA Draft

Jordan Haber is a law student from Florida who has never played competitive basketball, yet he is in the NBA draft. Haber discovered a loophole that allowed him to be eligible for this year’s draft.

The 21-year-old did not play basketball in high school or any other level. He posted the way he did it on his TikTok that has now gone viral. He has 96,000 followers on TikTok. Haber is currently a student at Cardozo School of Law in New York.

He read through the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement and found the rules for draft eligibility. Haber qualified since he was graduating from a United States academic institution within the upcoming year. He also met the age requirement by being more than 19 years old. He graduated from the University of Florida before enrolling in law school.

How did Jordan Haber do it?

Jordan Haber then sent the required emails and filled out the appropriate paperwork to be entered into the draft class. There are nearly 300 names in the class, most of course have played organized basketball. Haber is one of 18 names under the “unknown individuals” category.

Haber received the responses from the official NBA accounts. He said there was a three-month window where you can enter the draft and fill out the paperwork.

Jordan Haber @j_haber I HAVE DONE IT!!!



He said he will be in attendance for the draft in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday night. He was concerned about the price of tickets. However, someone from the Barclays Center, which is hosting the draft, reached out and offered Haber a free ticket to the draft.

Haber has since received social media interactions from numerous NBA teams. He has received messages from the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.

Haber will most certainly not be drafted on Thursday night. He is angling to try and get a moment with Adam Silver during the ceremony. Perhaps Haber can get an on-stage handshake.

Silver was a longtime lawyer himself. He graduated from the law school at the University of Chicago.

Jordan Haber is a longtime Miami Heat fan. He is from Boca Raton, Florida. Before finding viral fame with his draft entry, Haber had a TikTok following with Star Wars and anime-themed content.

