Who is Kawhi Leonard's dad? Taking a closer look at the Clippers star personal life

LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has a reserved personality, often leaving fans wondering about his personal life. One aspect of his life that few fans are aware of is his family roots. Leonard hails from Los Angeles, California.

Leonard was born to Kim and Mark Leonard. Kim has had to guide Leonard through his NBA journey after her husband Mark, Kawhi's father, unfortunately, passed away on January 18th, 2008. Mark owned a car wash shop in LA and was shot at his workplace.

The murderer pulled up to the shop as Mark was heading home. Out of generosity, he allowed the car but was shot by the driver, who fled the scene. The case remains unresolved to this date.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a massive loss for the Leonard family. Kawhi was still growing as a professional athlete. His dad supported him throughout his high school career and was vital to his basketball career.

Kawhi Leonard cut a strong figure after his father's loss as he suited up for a high school basketball game the next day and dropped 17 points. He never expressed himself as much, keeping his emotions in check. Leonard has maintained that trait throughout his career.

Looking back at when Kawhi Leonard gave insight into how he eventually dealt with his father's loss

Kawhi Leonard's father played a significant role in his life while he grew up as a young athlete in Los Angeles. His loss was one of the lowest points for the "Klaw," but he survived it and proceeded to become one of the best players in the NBA.

A few years ago, Leonard reflected on his father's loss and how it helped him distinguish between his personal life and basketball career after the unfortunate incident. Here's what he said (via Yahoo Sports Canada):

"As I got older, I just pretty much stopped thinking about it. I think it just gave me a sense and feel that life and basketball are two different things. You know you just enjoy your time and moments and you know like I always say, 'It's just basketball, just go out there and have fun.'"

Yahoo Sports Canada @YahooCASports Losing his father helped Kawhi distinguish life and basketball Losing his father helped Kawhi distinguish life and basketball 💯 https://t.co/gevYPpqrMj

Leonard's demeanor and mindset have been two of his biggest strengths on the court. He seems unfazed every time he steps on the floor, which allows him to play efficiently and win games at a high level. Leonard has claimed two NBA championships and two finals MVPs so far and has an excellent chance at a title run this year with the Clippers.

Poll : 0 votes