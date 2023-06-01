Who is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife, McKenzie Caldwell-Pope? Taking a closer look at Nuggets star's personal life

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has found a new home with the Denver Nuggets. The NBA veteran sharpshooter fits perfectly on the wing around Nikola Jokic in the Denver offense. He shot a career-high 42.3% from 3-point range this season.

Caldwell-Pope, in his 10th season, is going for his second NBA title this season after winning the 2020 title with the LA Lakers. He was drafted by the Detroit Pistons and also spent one season with the Washington Wizards.

Caldwell-Pope married McKenzie Caldwell-Pope in 2016 in a black-tie affair in Atlanta. They are expecting their fourth child together. The first child is McKenzie’s from a previous relationship.

She has a popular Instagram account, with more than 74,000 followers, and models.

McKenzie pursued a degree in business marketing at Louisiana Tech University. Caldwell-Pope also is a fashion designer and uses her social media to promote her business ventures.

She also has a YouTube channel under the name McKenzie in the Mirror. She posted videos of her family and morning routines on the channel.

The two reportedly met at an event in Dallas, Texas, in 2013 and were engaged in 2015.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's contract details

Caldwell-Pope has earned $88.49 million in his career. He has two more years left on his deal with Denver. He made $14.0 million this season.

He is set to make $14.7 million next season. He has a player option for the 2024-25 season. The option is worth $15.4 million if he opts in.

Caldwell-Pope’s highest earning season was with the Lakers in 2017-18. He earned a salary of $17.7 million that season. He averaged 13.4 points per game that year.

Caldwell-Pope’s season high came in 2015-16 when he averaged 14.5 ppg with the Pistons. He spent four seasons in Detroit. The team drafted him with the eighth pick in 2013.

Caldwell-Pope was a McDonald’s All-American in 2011 coming out of high school before playing at the University of Georgia. He was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year during his sophomore season.

