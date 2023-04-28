Who are Klay Thompson's parents? Finding out more about the Warriors' star

Sports seemed to be an obvious career choice for Warriors star Klay Thompson as his parents were athletes. Thompson was born to Mychal and Julie Thompson. The former was a professional basketball player who played in the NBA from 1978 to 1991.

Mychal Thompson played for the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and the LA Lakers. He won two championships playing as a backup big for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the Lakers in 1987 and 1988.

Thompson averaged 13.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game across 935 NBA appearances, including 454 starts. He finished his professional basketball career in Italy, playing for the Juvecaserta Basket in 1991-92. Mychal has continued his tenure in the NBA as a radio broadcaster for the Lakers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson's mother, Julie, was a college volleyball and track star. She played two years for the University of Portland's college team. Klay's older brother Mychel and younger brother Trayce also became professional athletes.

Mychel played college basketball for Pepperdine. Mychel went undrafted in the 2011 NBA draft but signed with D-League's Eerie BayHawks after they selected him in the third round. He debuted with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011 and played five games, making three starts before being waived.

It was Mychel's only NBA stint. He played for the Knicks and Timberwolves in the 2012 and 2013 Summer League events. Mychel retired from the sport in 2018. Meanwhile, Trayce is an outfielder in the MLB. He is currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before his stint with the Dodgers, he played for the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres.

Mychal Thompson could finally get the chance to call Klay Thompson's game in the playoffs

Mychal Thompson and Klay Thompson have a rivalry of sorts within their house. The former played for the LA Lakers, one of the Golden State Warriors' division rivals.

The last time the two franchises clashed in the playoffs was in 1991 when Mychal had just finished his NBA career. They could meet again this year in the conference semis. The Warriors and Lakers are up 3-2 against their respective first-round opponents.

NBA @NBA

Lakers lead 3-2.



Friday's CAN'T MISS doubleheader on ESPN 🍿



For more, download the NBA App

app.link.nba.com/nba-app23 Warriors lead 3-2.Lakers lead 3-2.Friday's CAN'T MISS doubleheader on ESPN 🍿For more, download the NBA App Warriors lead 3-2.Lakers lead 3-2.Friday's CAN'T MISS doubleheader on ESPN 🍿For more, download the NBA App ⤵📲 app.link.nba.com/nba-app23 https://t.co/NSQribxbU2

They will get the chance to close their matchups at home in Game 6, with both contenders being the lower seeds. If the Lakers and Golden State meet in the conference semis, it will arguably be the biggest series of the playoffs.

LeBron James will face Steph Curry for the first time since the 2018 Finals, the fourth consecutive meeting at the grandest stage back then. It will also see Mychal Thompson, a radio broadcaster for the Lakers, call his son's game in the playoffs for the first time.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Mychal Thompson is a proud dad with Klay back in the Finals Mychal Thompson is a proud dad with Klay back in the Finals 💙 https://t.co/NWrtbw3qyL

Mychal has hilariously referred to his son Klay Thompson as "That Thompson kid" or "That Thompson Boy" when he has called his games previously. The trash-talking in the Thompson household will be at an all-time high throughout the potential second-round series.

Poll : 0 votes