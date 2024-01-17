Who is Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein's soon-to-be baby momma Kourtney Kellar? All you need to know

Isaiah Hartenstein and his wife Kourtney Kellar Hartenstein have shared the news of their forthcoming '7-foot baby', as they chose to caption it, via TikTok. Excited about this new chapter, they displayed a baby suit with No. 55 and their surname, resembling a mini-jersey for their baby, along with ultrasound images that confirmed the pregnancy.

These items were placed at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks' home arena. Reports indicate that Kourtney Kellar is expected to give birth to a baby boy in June.

Kourtney Kellar, NBA star Isaiah Hartenstein's significant other, is a prominent model. Born and raised in Dallas, Kellar began modeling as a means to finance her education at Henderson State University in Arkansas.

After obtaining a degree in athletic training in 2014, she ventured into full-time modeling, competing in pageants and securing engagements with various renowned brands and agencies.

Kellar's modeling career soon reached new heights and she gained recognition for her work with prominent organizations such as Supercross and Tecate, elevating her profile in the industry.

Subsequently, she signed with esteemed modeling agencies Lipps LA and Select Miami, participating in high-profile events like Miami Swim Week and New York Fashion Week, and gracing the cover of Malvie magazine.

With an extensive social media following, Kellar has evolved into a respected influencer, leveraging her platforms to provide insights into her life, career, and relationship with Hartenstein. As of now, she has about 716k followers on her Instagram account.

In September 2021, Kourtney Kellar gained widespread attention as a ring girl for Jake Paul during the latter's highly publicized boxing match against Tyron Woodley. Notably, Jake's brother Logan was captured appearing to engage in playful banter with her in the background of a shot.

Following the event, Kellar humorously acknowledged the ensuing attention and playfully addressed posts about their interaction on her Instagram Story.

Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar's relationship timeline

Kellar's romantic involvement with NBA player Isaiah Hartenstein has placed her under the spotlight. The couple's romance began with an intriguing encounter on Instagram where Hartenstein initiated contact with a compliment.

This initial interaction led to a flourishing relationship that further saw a memorable engagement in 2022 and was later followed by their wedding. The couple officially got married on July 29, 2023 on a grand yacht in California.

According to People, before getting into a relationship with Isaiah Hartenstein, Kourtney was engaged to country singer Chase Bryant. She began dating Chase in 2015 and reportedly got engaged in 2017, but soon after, they called off their engagement.

