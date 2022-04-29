“Who knows how many rings he would have won, very good chance he would have topped LeBron’s 4 and equalled Kobe’s 5” - Chris Broussard says Kevin Durant blew it by leaving a perfect situation with the Warriors

Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Golden State Warriors after his Achilles injury that saw him sit out the entirety of the 2019-20 season was heavily criticized. His intention to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a championship title is yet to bear fruit in two seasons.

He led the Nets to the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals in his first season with the franchise. But suffered a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in a heated 7-game series that saw them crash out.

Their recent exit from the 2022 NBA playoffs first-round at the hands of the Boston Celtics, even with Kyrie Irving as a teammate, has put his ability to lead in question.

An even harder pill to swallow despite the loss was their inability to win a game in the series, thereby being the only team to have been swept in the 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round.

Kevin Durant flaked again in his second season away from the Warriors, in what was the worst playoff outing of his career. Chris Broussard has called him out for leaving a perfect situation with the Warriors. He stated that the 2-time NBA champion could have tallied LeBron James with four titles or Kobe Bryant with five if he had stayed with the Warriors.

"He was in the perfect situation in Golden State," Broussard stated. "Plop into the lineup and shoot your jumper, that was it. And he was the best player on that team, who knows how many rings he would have won. Very good chance he would have topped LeBron's four and equalled Kobe's five, so he did blow it."

Can Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a championship title?

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 23, 2022 in New York City

Kevin Durant suffered his first clean sweep in the playoffs in his NBA career at the hands of 24-year old Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Monday. Tatum, who has revealed on numerous occasions that he was influenced in his early days playing basketball by Durant, must have had a bitter-sweet experience being the one to deal his icon such a blow.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



THE CELTICS ELIMINATE THE NETS TO ADVANCE TO THE 2ND ROUND! 🧹 CLEAN SWEEP 🧹THE CELTICS ELIMINATE THE NETS TO ADVANCE TO THE 2ND ROUND! #NBAPlayoffs 🧹 CLEAN SWEEP 🧹THE CELTICS ELIMINATE THE NETS TO ADVANCE TO THE 2ND ROUND! #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/kSSxr8UJqj

While the Brooklyn Nets look to build and come back stronger and fight for the title in the coming season. Questions have been raised on whether KD is the one to lead the team to a championship title. Chris Broussard has been clear in that regard, having stated that Durant is no leader.

"I don't think KD is a leader and that's fine, everybody's not a leader," Broussard said.

Although a trade does not seem to be on the books for the 12-time All-Star, he might need to do some soul searching if he is to clinch another championship title for the remainder of the career in the NBA.

