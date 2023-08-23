Who are Kyrie Irving's sisters? Taking a closer look at his family

Kyrie Irving is one of the NBA's most popular players. However, he often attempts to keep his own life and his family's lives private.

Irving has two sisters. His older sister is named Asia. His younger sister is named London.

Do Kyrie Irving’s sisters play basketball?

Irving’s younger sister, London, plays basketball. She is 15 years old and plays at the high school level.

London has immense talent. She is also the daughter of Drederick, like Kyrie. Their father played professional basketball in Australia and had a great college career at Boston University.

London is a budding prospect. She is in the beginning stages of her basketball career. She should get more recruiting offers in the coming years.

His older sister, Asia, graduated from Temple University. She is 32 years old.

She works in fashion and also attended fashion school after graduating from Temple. She has been featured in multiple magazines. She is a fashion designer and works in the industry. She has designed outfits for her brother and other famous athletes.

She also runs children’s clothing boutiques. They operate in the New Jersey area and Northeast Ohio. Plus, she has her own fashion boutique called Sydney. The brand has stores in Los Angeles, New York and Miami.

She also designed special colorways of Kyrie’s signature Nike shoes. The line has since been discontinued as Kyrie and Nike’s relationship dissolved recently and his contract was not renewed with the shoe company.

Asia was included alongside Kyrie in a traditional Native American naming ceremony. The two were welcomed into the tribal celebrations of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. They were given Lakota names.

Their mother Elizabeth was of Sioux descent. She died when Kyrie was four years old of a skin disease.

Kyrie has been close to his sisters. He has been recorded at birthday celebrations for his sisters. He has written their names on his shoes during NBA games as well.

Kyrie re-signed with the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. He re-joined the team on a three-year, $126 million deal. He was traded to the Mavs from the Brooklyn Nets last season. The mercurial guard has had issues finding a good fit since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers. He and Luka Doncic will try to lead Dallas back to the playoffs this season.

