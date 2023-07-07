Who are the LA Lakers' free agent signings? Taking a closer look

Many are saying that the LA Lakers have had the best offseason in the NBA so far, with some analysts giving them an A+ grade for their free agency moves.

LA could not afford to bring back all of its free agents, so Lonnie Walker, Malik Beasley and Dennis Schroder have found new homes.

However, the Lakers kept their young core together and brought back key pieces to the team that made the Western Conference finals this past season. They also added some new faces to bolster their depth and help out stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

LA went out and signed point guard Gabe Vincent on a team-friendly deal. They agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with Vincent, who just made the NBA Finals as a member of the Miami Heat.

Vincent could earn the starting point guard role with the Lakers if he impresses in camp. He also provides another shooting option for James to dish the ball to.

The LA Lakers also added some bench players to increase their depth on team-friendly, minimum deals. The Lakers picked up former Pelican Jaxon Hayes. He signed a two-year, $4.6 million deal and will be a versatile backup for Davis.

They also signed forward Cam Reddish to a similar deal (two years, $4.6 million). He could have some potential as an off-the-bench scorer much like Walker was.

The Lakers also signed veteran Taurean Prince to a one-year, $4.5 million deal. Prince will be a vital piece in the rotation and will be a much-needed wing defender for the Lakers.

LA Lakers' returning free agents

LA had a lot of decisions to make with many players entering free agency. The Lakers managed to bring back their three main players in their young core, and did not have to shell out a huge deal for any of the three.

The Lakers managed to keep Austin Reaves on a four-year, $56.2 million deal. He was a hot target as a restricted free agent and they did not have to overpay to keep him. Reaves' stock skyrocketed after earning a starting role with LA and performing well in the playoffs.

Rui Hachimura also boosted his stock with a solid playoff performance. The LA Lakers brought him back on a three-year, $51 million deal. The big man provides a flexible shooting option. He can back up Davis and also play alongside him.

The LA Lakers also brought back guard D’Angelo Russell. He signed a two-year, $37 million deal, fully guaranteed. His deal is at a number that could also be used as a trade piece at the deadline if LA wants to make a move.

