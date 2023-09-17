Who is Lamar Odom's girlfriend? Looking at former Lakers' personal life and more

Lamar Odom is remembered for his time playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. He lasted seven seasons with the team and averaged 13.7 points per game (49.1% shooting, including 33.0% from 3-point range) along with 9.5 rebounds.

Off the court, Odom was known as the husband to ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. Their marriage lasted for four years before Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013.

After spending years as a single man, Lamar entered into a relationship with fitness trainer Sabrina Parr.

The two made their relationship official when they announced their engagement in November 2019. However, the engagement was broken off around 2020, despite plans to hold the wedding in the same year.

According to an article by Elizabeth Randolph on Distractify, the two rekindled their relationship during Thanksgiving 2020 but ended up splitting up again in December.

Lamar Odom talks about his previous relationship with Sabrina Parr

Despite his divorce from Khloe, Lamar was able to move forward with Sabrina.

However, a second marriage was not in the cards for Odom after he called off his planned wedding in 2020.

In an interview on "Addiction Talk," the former NBA player revealed what went on during that time.

"I was in a relationship that wasn't really good for me," Odom said, "And I guess I learned a lot about my patience. Because during a pandemic, if you choose to be around someone, you're around them all the time with nowhere to go."

"I kind of learned about how flexible I was," Odom added, "and how much I can take and learned a lot about myself. I learned that wouldn't stand for what I couldn't take."

Odom believes he has taken a step in the right direction to move forward in his life following the problems he faced in his past relationships. Be that as it may, the problems of the past have not held him back from pursuing other ventures in life.

Lamar also mentioned in the interview that he can't escape his past and that things happen for a reason.

"You can't run from your past," Odom said, "I am who I am, and the people who came into my life were either there for a reason, a season, or a lifetime."

Despite the tribulations of past relationships, the former Lakers player has managed to move ahead. He worked on a 2021 documentary titled "Lamar Odom: Reborn" and even a memoir titled "Darkness to Light," which he released back in 2019.