Who was the late Kayla Bailey and how did she die? Looking at the life and tragic passing of the 25-year old

Kayla Bailey tragically passed away on Monday, September 26. Her death was announced by her mother, Brooke Bailey, who is well known for appearing on "Basketball Wives."

Brooke was one of the original cast members of the reality show, but she left after the second season. However, she returned during Season 10 and will also appear in Season 11, although its release date is currently unknown.

During the show's new season, we might find out more details regarding Kayla Bailey's tragic death. For now, we know that she died in a car crash.

"Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon," Brooke Bailey's Instagram caption after her daughter's death.

Brooke's Instagram profile has received numerous comments of support during these challenging times.

Who was Kayla Bailey?

Kayla Bailey's life came to an unexpected end on Monday, but not many details are known about it.

Her mother is a celebrity who has appeared on many episodes of a popular reality show. On the other hand, Kayla tried to stay out of the spotlight and keep her life private.

At the time of her death, Kayla Bailey was a certified hairstylist and had her own business, KNB Inc. She also had an Instagram page with more than 14,000 followers.

“Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention," Kayla's mother posted on her Instagram. If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her, she has forever changed your life.”

Kayla Bailey's mother may reveal more details regarding the tragic death of her daughter.

Brooke Bailey and NBA players

Brooke Bailey was involved with DeSean Jackson in the summer of 2013, but their relationship didn't last long.

The "Basketball Wives" star also dated two NBA players. A year before dating Jackson, Brooke dated Vernon Macklin, who played for the Detroit Pistons.

Rashard Lewis dated Brooke Bailey in 2010 (Image via Getty Images)

Macklin appeared in only 23 games in the NBA, averaging 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. After the Pistons, he played in the NBA G League, then moved to Turkey, the Philippines and Qatar to play professionally.

Brooke's first high-profile relationship with an NBA player was with Rashard Lewis. The two were together in 2010 when the forward was with the Orlando Magic. Lewis eventually won a championship ring with the Miami Heat and retired in 2014.

