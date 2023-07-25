Who is LeBron James' daughter Zhuri James? Everything about Bronny James' younger sister

Zhuri Nova James is the youngest child of LeBron James and his wife Savannah. Zhuri is eight years old.

She has two older brothers. LeBron James Jr., aka Bronny, is 18 years old and Bryce Maximus is 16.

Zhuri is the only daughter of James. She was born about a year after LeBron and Savannah got married.

Bronny and Bryce both play competitive basketball. Bronny is set to play at the college level at USC. But his status is uncertain after suffering a cardiac arrest during a USC practice.

Bryce is expected to be a more sought after prospect than his older brother. He has a more well-rounded game according to scouts.

Savannah and her children are often seen courtside during LeBron’s games. Zhuri is often there watching her father as well. The family was in attendance and the first to celebrate with LeBron after he set the scoring record.

LeBron James was joined by the whole family on stage at this summer’s ESPYs when he accepted the award for best record breaking performance. Zhuri was there as well alongside her father. LeBron announced that he is not retiring and will return to the Lakers next season.

It remains to be seen if Zhuri will follow in her family’s footsteps and play basketball as well. Perhaps she could use her athletic genes to succeed in another sport.

What is LeBron James' daughter Zhuri’s birthday?

Zhuri was born on October 22, 2014. She was born a year after the marriage of Lebron and Savannah. The two had been together as partners long before marriage.

Zhuri reportedly has an interest in fashion. She helped host a fashion show event for Janie and Jack when she was just five years old. She has also joined her star father on red carpets in fanciful dresses.

LeBron James often showers his daughter with big gifts. He once gifted her a life-size doll house. He also has a tattoo of his daughter as a baby on his body.

The family lives in Brentwood, California. Brentwood is a western suburb of Los Angeles.

No matter what Zhuri chooses to do as she ages, she will have plenty of resources as the daughter of LeBron. He is one of the few athletes to become a billionaire. His love for Zhuri is evident and he will likely fund her future endeavors.

