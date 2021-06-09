Who is the lowest draft pick ever to win an NBA MVP Award?

The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic recently made history by becoming the first-ever center to win the NBA MVP award since Shaquille O’Neal won it back in 2000. Jokic saw off the competition from the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and emerged as the unanimous choice for this season’s award. Sixers fans might be left ruing the choice, as Embiid possibly lost out due to the number of games he missed throughout the regular season this year.

Regardless, Nikola Jokic’s achievement is historic for a number of reasons. He is the sixth “International Player” to win the NBA MVP award, and is currently involved in the Nuggets’ Western Conference semi-final series against the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 26.4 points and 10.4 rebounds throughout the regular season and starred in the Denver Nuggets’ victory in round 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Apart from winning his first MVP award, Jokic has also become comprehensively the lowest drafted NBA star to win the award.

Lowest drafted player to win the NBA MVP award

Nikola Jokic was the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. He started his career in the Serbian league where he spent four seasons, including a year after being drafted by the Nuggets. He eventually joined in the summer of 2015, and established himself as a starter in his first year as a 20-year old. Jokic is having his best ever-season with respect to points, assists and rebounds and shot at over 60% through the regular season.

He has in recent years established himself as one of the best centers in the league, and was the runaway winner for the 2021 NBA MVP award. Jokic received 91 of the first 101 first-place ballots and came first ahead of the likes of Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nikola JOkic's biggest competition was Joel Embiid

Jokic is not just the lowest-drafted player to win the MVP award. He also became the first ever player to win the award after being drafted in round 2 of an NBA draft. Steve Nash and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the previous joint-holders of the record, with both being drafted 15th overall by their respective teams.

After making a huge impact through round 1 of the playoff series, Jokic will currently be focussed on game 2 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns won the first game 122-105 despite Jokic top-scoring with 22 points and nine rebounds. He wasn’t at his best from the field, and shot at 43.5% during the game.

Regardless of the result of the series, Jokic’s individual performances have been nothing short of extraordinary, especially considering that they have come in the absence of Jamal Murray.

