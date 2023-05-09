Who is Malik Beasley's dad Michael Beasley? Taking a closer look at Lakers star's personal life

Malik Beasley currently plays for the LA Lakers after being traded from the Utah Jazz midseason. The NBA veteran helped the Lakers in limited minutes advance past the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. Beasley has struggled to see the floor in the second round against the Golden State Warriors.

The seven-year veteran has basketball in his genes. His father Michael Beasley was a professional basketball player. He played across Latin America, playing in Chile, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. His mother is named Deena.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Darvin Ham makes his first significant rotation change of the playoffs: giving first quarter minutes to Lonnie Walker ahead of Troy Brown and Malik Beasley. Darvin Ham makes his first significant rotation change of the playoffs: giving first quarter minutes to Lonnie Walker ahead of Troy Brown and Malik Beasley.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His father is not to be confused with the younger Michael Beasley who played in the NBA. Beasley is 34 years old, and eight years older than Malik. The former No. 2 draft pick currently plays in China.

Malik Beasley has a grandfather who appeared in movies. His grandfather John Beasley was an actor who played Notre Dame football coach Warren in the classic film Rudy.

Beasley has two children with his former partner Montana Yao. Yao is a model and social media influencer. Beasley was also linked to Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen in the past.

Malik Beasley’s season performance

Beasley was dealt to the Jazz before the season in the trade involving Rudy Gobert. He appeared in 55 games for the Jazz, starting 13 of them. He averaged 13.4 points per game in Utah. He was a strong perimeter player, shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Beasley was then dealt in a three-way trade to the Lakers. He appeared in 26 games for LA. He was a part of the starting lineup in 14 games. He averaged 11.1 ppg in the regular season with LA since the trade.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Malik Beasley and Troy Brown Jr becoming unplayable is so crazy to me Malik Beasley and Troy Brown Jr becoming unplayable is so crazy to me

Beasley was a DNP - coach’s decision in Game 1 and 4 of the Lakers’s series against the Warriors. He scored two total points in 18 minutes in Games 2 and 3 of the series. He posted a playoff high of nine points in the Lakers' 125-85 win in Game 6 of the first round against the Grizzlies.

Malik Beasley played his college basketball at Florida State. He played one season before entering the NBA. He was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Freshman team. He averaged 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his one season for the Seminoles.

Poll : 0 votes