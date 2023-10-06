Who are Malika Andrews' parents? Looking at personal life & family of NBA Today host

Malika Andrews is one of the most prominent hosts in sports today. She was selected by Forbes as part of the "30 Under 30" from the sports industry in 2021.

Here, let's look at the personal life of Malika Andrews to know more about her parents. The ESPN host's parents are Mike Andrews and Caren Andrews. The married couple gave birth to Malika on January 27, 1995. Andrews was raised in Oakland, California, and later attended college at the University of Portland.

Before being made the host of ESPN's "NBA Today," Malika Andrews joined the sports network around October 2018. She then made history by becoming the first woman to host the 2022 NBA draft.

Personal life of Malika Andrews' parents, including the rest of her family

Malika's mother, Caren Andrews, graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts at UCLA and owns an art studio in Oakland, California. She also holds a Master's Degree in Education with a specialization in Arts Integration from Lesley University.

Her father, Mike Andrews, is a personal trainer and a fitness enthusiast.

Meanwhile, Kendra Andrews, Malika's younger sister, also works for ESPN as a reporter. She joined the sports network around January 2022 and made her first live appearance on television when she reported about the Golden State Warriors.

According to a Glamour article by Jenny Singer, Malika Andrews talked about what it felt like to see her younger sister reporting live.

"I didn't lose any sleep over it," Andrews said. "I'm kind of kidding! I tried to stay out of the process beyond where I was invited into it, and that was from Kendra's side. I root for Kendra. I root for what she wants. I root for her to succeed. Kendra getting the opportunity to work for the pinnacle network in sports television is a big deal."

Andrews found the experience wholesome as she roots for her sister to succeed in life, given the opportunities available.