Who is Malika Andrews? Tracking the 'NBA Today' host's career path

Malika Andrews is a household name for almost every NBA fan. The 27-year old has had a successful career in sports journalism and her popularity has skyrocketed over the past few years.

Andrews' consistent efforts have earned her one of the most prestigious jobs in sports journalism as she's been part of a few NBA Finals. Furthermore, she was named one of Forbes' most successful sports personalities in 2021.

At the age of 27, Malika has achieved a lot of success, yet there is a lot more she could achieve in the future. The young reporter is very smart, eloquent, and charismatic, so only the sky is the limit for her.

Malika Andrews and her rise to popularity

Malika Andrews was born in Oakland, California, and naturally, she grew up as a fan of the Golden State Warriors. Andrews attended schools in California and Utah before joining the University of Portland and studying for a communications degree.

During her college years, Malika was a sports writer and editor at The Beacon, the school newspaper. Her work was read by Adrian Wojnarowski, another prominent figure in the world of journalism.

Malika Andrews worked for The New York Times and Chicago Tribune before joining ESPN and covering the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Karl-Anthony Towns joins NBA Today fresh off agreeing to his new max contract with the Timberwolves: How can KAT and Anthony Edwards compete to be the best duo in the NBA? “Go out there and play at a level that hasn’t been seen since Shaq and Kobe, if possible.” Karl-Anthony Towns joins NBA Today fresh off agreeing to his new max contract with the Timberwolves: https://t.co/OtSDtf3pOk

During the NBA Bubble, which happened at the end of the 2019-20 season, Malika was one of the first reporters to enter the sports complex where the season continued. She debuted as the NBA's youngest sideline reporter in the bubble and achieved a lot of popularity during this period.

The popular journalist was a sideline reporter for the 2021 NBA Finals as well. Initially, Rachel Nichols was supposed to do the job, but she was replaced by Andrews due to controversy.

Malika also hosts "NBA Today," a popular sports talk program on ESPN. She is often joined by other popular figures from the world of basketball, including Zach Lowe, Kendrick Perkins, and Richard Jefferson.

Malika Andrews' personal life and controversies

The successful NBA reporter kept most of her life private. However, she revealed that she was in a relationship and living with her boyfriend during the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Andrews played a huge role during the 2021 NBA Finals and her boyfriend helped her with questions to ask the winners of the finals.

Unfortunately, Malika Andrews has gone through some controversial moments during her career as well. In 2019, the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Raptors, who went on to win the championship, beat the Bucks in six games.

Shortly after the elimination, Malika published an article about the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving the Bucks if the roster doesn't improve. In response, the Bucks superstar simply walked out of the press conference after the ESPN reporter asked him a question.

Fortunately, things have worked out well for both parties as Giannis stayed with the Bucks and won it all in 2021, while Malika Andrews achieved a lot of success as well.

