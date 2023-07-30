Who is Marjon Beauchamp's father Jon Beauchamp? Taking a closer look at Bucks star's family background and high school career

Marjon Beauchamp is an NBA player who was drafted by the Bucks in 2022 as the 24th overall pick. Recently, Beauchamp had an explosive 83 point Pro-A performance. This performance has the basketball world buzzing about Beauchamp, his family, and his high school career.

Last season as a rookie, Beauchamp averaged 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game on 39.5 percent shooting from the floor. He played in 52 games, including 11 starts. He averaged just over 13 minutes per game.

Who are Marjon Beauchamp's parents?

Marjon Beauchamp's father's name is Jon Marc Beauchamp. His mother's name is not known. Their nationality is also not clear. That said, Marjon Beauchamp is American.

Beauchamp's roots lie in Yakima, Washington, where his grandfather Henry Beauchamp was the first African-American mayor. Yakima even features a Henry Beauchamp Community Center, and Marjon Beauchamp wants to help this community grow. Here is what Beauchamp said:

“Yakima’s always going to be my first place in my heart, because that’s where it all started. My dad pushed me hard like make it out of there. He always had me in the gym, staying away from the negative stuff, and it paid off. Yakima has always had the most support there always, and they still support me. There’s always going to be love for them.”

It seems that while not much is known about Beauchamp's family, he does seem to be close to them and cherishes his childhood.

How was Marjon Beauchamp's high school career?

Marjon Beauchamp shifted from Yakima to Seattle to play high school basketball at Nathal Hale High School. Beauchamp's career started as a reserve with recruits such as Michael Porter Jr on the team.

In their freshman year, Nathan Hale finished with a 29–0 record, and captured the Class 3A state title and the No. 1 national ranking from MaxPreps.

In his sophomore year, Beauchamp transferred to Garfield High School in Seattle. There, he won a second straight Class 4A state championship and helped them reach the quarterfinals at High School Nationals.

Beauchamp again transferred high school in his junior year to Rainier Beach High School. Here, he led Rainier Beach to league and district titles and was named the MVP of the Seattle 3A Metro League. The team also made it to the Class 3A state semifinals and finished fifth in the state tournament.

Later on, Beauchamp transferred to Dream City Christian School for his senior season.

Beauchamp had a lot of success in high school and drew offers from NCAA Division I. He was a five-star recruit and will look to make an impact with the Bucks in the upcoming season.

