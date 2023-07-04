Last year, Max Christie finally realized his dream of playing in the NBA after being drafted by the LA Lakers in the second round of the 2022 draft. The Lakers offered him a two-year contract that required him to play for the South Bay Lakers from time to time. But before accomplishing his goal of going pro and playing in the big leagues, some might wonder who were the influences in Christie's life.

Max Senior Christie played a significant role in shaping his son Max's basketball journey. Max Senior himself had a background in the sport and played as a semi-professional basketball player. While he had a notable basketball career during his college years, he did not have the opportunity to pursue a professional path in the NBA as he went undrafted.

During his time as a player, Max Sr. was a member of the Parkland College basketball team. He also had the opportunity to play for the University of Wisconsin-Superior basketball team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, upon completing his college education, Max Sr. decided to redirect his career aspirations away from basketball. Recognizing that his future in the sport was limited, he made a career shift and became an aircraft pilot.

Max Christie's basketball journey was not only influenced by his father but also by his mother, Katrinas Christie, who had her own basketball background. It is evident that basketball runs in the Christie family's genes.

Katrinas Christie, a professional psychologist specializing in mental health, played an active role in the basketball world in her younger days. Alongside her psychology practice, she displayed impressive skills on the basketball court. During her college years, Katrinas was a standout player on the Northwestern Wildcats women's basketball team.

Notably, she achieved the remarkable feat of scoring over 1000 points during her college basketball career, highlighting her prowess as a skilled scorer.

Looking at Max Christie's rookie season with the LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

Despite having an underwhelming start to his career, Max Christie's number was called several times during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Christie was able to play 41 games during his rookie year. Within those opportunities, Max would knock down so much needed points for the LA Lakers. Despite his averages being low, he was able to provide efficient shooting percentages.

Last season, Max Christie averaged only 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 12.5 minutes of play. In the brief period of time he got to play, Max would knock down 41.9% of his three-point shots and 41.5% overall. Looking at his shooting percentages, it's clear the young Laker makes his shots count.

Poll : 0 votes