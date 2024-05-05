Who is Micah Nori? Closer look at Timberwolves lead assistant coach

With the Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch recovering from a knee injury, lead assistant coach Micah Nori has been attending media activities on his behalf. As he is a relatively new face, not known to many, let's delve into who he is, and how he came to this position.

Micah Nori started his career as a high school athletic director in 1998. He was discovered by Butch Carter, former head coach of the Toronto Raptors, who offered him a position with the team. Beginning his NBA coaching career as a coach's assistant intern, he progressively became an advance scout.

Later on, Nori started to become an assistant coach for the Raptors after a short stint becoming a head coach with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2005. He then became an assistant coach under Jay Triano and Dwayne Casey before taking another coaching job with the Sacramento Kings in 2013.

After a two-year stint with the Kings, Nori moved on to become an assistant coach under Mike Malone with the Denver Nuggets from 2015 to 2018.

Nori reunited with Dwane Casey in 2018, teaming up to work for the Detroit Pistons in 2018.

Nori got invited to join the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021 as the lead assistant. Just recently, Nori was chosen to coach Team Pau in the 2024 All-Star Rising Starr Challenge.

In his private time, Micah Nori spends time with his wife Melissa and two kids, Dante and Mia.

Micah Nori dubbed as the 'Ted Lasso' of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Assistant coach Micah Nori has been adding some color to his TV interviews, giving humorous comparisons and frank assessments, whether it is during mid-game or right after the Minnesota Timberwolves matchups. Through this, he was given the brand 'Ted Lasso of the NBA' by Fox News Minnesota.

Being a baseball player in his early years, his knowledge of basketball is not that vast but when given the chance by Butch Carter to get a coaching job in the NBA, his task was to build meaningful relationships with the team. This became his mantra and calling card giving him continuous coaching gigs since 1999.

Now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, handling the young stalwarts such as Anthony Edwards, Karl-Annhony Towns, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels, relationships between players and coaches is still his speciality.

"For me is not about the wins and losses. It's helping these young fellas be the best versions of themselves on and off the field. It doesn't have to do with wins and losses. It's more about these relationships," Nori said in an interview with Fox.

Micah Nori has had a long journey, becoming a beloved figure in Minneapolis and finding quite a warm home in this otherwise cold city in the northern USA.