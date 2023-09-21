Who is Michele Campbell, executive director of LeBron James Family Foundation? Exploring I Promise School director's background

Michele Campbell works closely with LeBron James and his charitable efforts. She is the executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. She has spent many years in the education business and works with James’ "I Promise School" in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Campbell, who is from Akron like James, has worked in the education sector for years. She got her undergraduate degree from Ashland University and earned her master’s in education from Kent State and a doctorate in education at the University of Akron. She filled multiple directors and dean roles in student affairs at the University of Akron.

Campbell moved on to partner with LRMR Ventures as the COO in 2006. The investment firm is owned by LeBron James and his close business partners. His business partners include Rich Paul, Maverick Carter and Randy Mims. The company invests the wealth generated from James and his partner’s businesses and also supports educational efforts.

Campbell’s main role is working with the LeBron James Family Foundation and helping underprivileged children with educational support, especially in the inner city neighborhoods of northeast Ohio where James is from.

Campbell and the Foundation worked on the dropout crisis in Ohio high schools. The program helped third-grade students with educational support to see them through high school graduation.

The Foundation also has a partnership with the University of Akron to create a four-year scholarship with the university for eligible students from the program created by the foundation. She continues to work with James and his foundation through the "I Promise School."

What is LeBron James’ "I Promise School?"

The "I Promise School" co-founded by LeBron James is more than just a school in Akron, Ohio. The school is for grades 1-8. It runs along with the I Promise program that aims to help young students on their path to high school graduation.

Campbell also runs the expansions of the "I Promise program." There is a long-term low-income housing project under the program’s umbrellas as well as, a transitional housing facility.

They are also spearheading a new movement called the House Three Thirty. The project is in the historic events center of Tangier in Akron. The new facility will be a center for job training, event space, and financial health for the community.

The program helps more than 1500 students. It continues to provide fundamental resources, educational support, and family programming to help students reach their full potential.