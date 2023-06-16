Who is Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s wife? Family and net worth of next Golden State Warriors general manager explored

Mike Dunleavy Jr. is the Golden State Warriors' new general manager. The former NBA player is replacing Bob Myers, who stepped down this summer.

Dunleavy is married to Sarah Dunleavy. The two met at Duke University where Dunleavy played college basketball. He won a national championship with Duke in 2001. The two were married in 2008 in New Jersey and have four children together.

Dunleavy has a reported net worth of $30 million. However, he earned $83.7 million in career earnings before taxes during his NBA career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors executive Mike Dunleavy Jr., has agreed to a deal to become the franchise’s new general manager. Dunleavy Jr. — who had a 15-year NBA playing career — is elevating in the front office to replace Bob Myers who stepped down after four titles. ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors executive Mike Dunleavy Jr., has agreed to a deal to become the franchise’s new general manager. Dunleavy Jr. — who had a 15-year NBA playing career — is elevating in the front office to replace Bob Myers who stepped down after four titles. https://t.co/XNdm0oDKnL

Who is Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s father?

Dunleavy Jr. is the son of Mike Dunleavy Sr. His father played in the NBA from 1976-1990. He was also famously an NBA coach.

Dunleavy Sr. was the 1999 Coach of the Year with the Portland Trail Blazers. He also coached the LA Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers. He then took a job at the college ranks with Tulane University until 2019.

Dunleavy Sr. retired from basketball in 1990 due to chronic back pain. He worked in an investment firm following retirement before beginning his coaching career.

Dunleavy Jr. worked as a scout in the Golden State Warriors' front office in 2018 before his promotion to assistant general manager in 2019. He was then promoted to vice president of basketball operations in 2021. He won his first NBA championship in the role when the Warriors won in 2022.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



Son of longtime NBA coach and executive Mike Dunleavy Sr.



Played for Coach K at Duke, winning a national title in 2001.



Played 15 years in the NBA, beginning his career with the Dubs in 2002.



Joined the… Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been around the game his entire life.Son of longtime NBA coach and executive Mike Dunleavy Sr.Played for Coach K at Duke, winning a national title in 2001.Played 15 years in the NBA, beginning his career with the Dubs in 2002.Joined the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been around the game his entire life.▪️ Son of longtime NBA coach and executive Mike Dunleavy Sr.▪️ Played for Coach K at Duke, winning a national title in 2001.▪️ Played 15 years in the NBA, beginning his career with the Dubs in 2002.▪️ Joined the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/D264aWfFZH

Dunleavy Jr. played in the NBA from 2002 until 2017. He played for six teams. He was drafted with the third pick in 2002 by the Warriors.

He played for Golden State until 2007. He then played for the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.

Dunleavy Jr. averaged double figures in scoring in 11 of his 17 seasons. His career-best season came in 2007-08 with the Pacers, averaging 19.1 points and 3.5 assists per game in 82 games.

He made the playoffs in five seasons. He advanced past the first round one time when he was on the 2015 Chicago Bulls. The team eventually lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Dunleavy Jr. averaged 3.9 ppg during the run.

Poll : 0 votes