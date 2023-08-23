Who is the Milwaukee Bucks' mascot? All you need to know about Bango 

"Bango the Buck" is the official mascot of the Milwaukee Bucks. The mascot's costume resembles a deer, which is a nod to the team's name and the animal's association with Wisconsin.

During the Bucks' home games, Bango takes center stage and is responsible for entertaining fans with his circus dunks, overhead halfcourt shots and funny antics. The mascot also energizes the home crowd.

Bango is a fan favorite in the "Cream City," and has entertained fans since 1977. Bango made his first appearance as the Bucks' mascot on Oct. 18, 1977, during the team's home opener. Adding to the excitement, the Bucks locked horns with the LA Lakers, who were led by the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and their former star.

The story behind how the Bucks' mascot got his name is intriguing. Legendary sports commentator and the original "Voice of the Bucks," Eddie Doucette, would exclaim "Bango!" every time a player sank a long-range basket. The phrase was so popular among the Milwaukee community that when the team held a contest to name their new mascot, "Bango" emerged as the resounding favorite.

Bango is immortalized in the hearts of Bucks fans. His influence in the community stretches far beyond the realm of basketball. Over the years, the mascot has made appearances at several schools, hospitals, festivals and parades.

Bango tore his ACL during the 2008-09 NBA All-Star Weekend

Bango the Buck has been energizing the Bucks' crowds for decades and has had a lasting impact on the NBA community. However, the mascot went through a down period in 2009.

At the 2009 All-Star Weekend held in Phoenix, Arizona, Bango was performing a mascot skit. While standing on the basket's rim, the mascot's right leg accidentally slipped through, causing him to tumble onto the rim. Subsequently, Bango slipped further and went through the basket entirely.

Bango tore his ACL and could not perform for the rest of the 2008-09 season.

The mascot's injury was an additional setback for the Bucks, who were already grappling with a season plagued by player injuries. Andrew Bogut and Luke Ridhour were out of action, while their star player, Michael Redd, was also ruled out for the remainder of the season due to his own ACL injury.

However, showing his enthusiasm for his team, Bango continued to make periodic appearances in a wheelchair.

Bango made his return the following season and proved why he is one of the most entertaining mascots in the business. During the 2010 NBA playoffs, Bango performed an insane backflip dunk from a ladder 10 feet above the rim. Seeing the mascot blow out his ACL a season before and performing the unbelievable stunt the following season was undoubtedly a sight to behold for the Bucks fans.

Deservedly, Bango took home the NBA Mascot of the Year award that season.

