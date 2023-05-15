Who are NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's parents Edward and Melba Silver? Taking a closer look at his personal life

Adam Silver has been the commissioner of the NBA since 2014. He is the fifth-ever commissioner of the NBA. He ushered in a new era of player empowerment in the league and has been considered one of the more progressive sports commissioners in North American sports history.

Adam Silver has been active in spreading the NBA brand internationally.

Silver is from a Jewish-American family. He was born outside New York City in the neighborhood of Rye In Westchester County.

His father Edward Silver was a lawyer. Edward specialized in labor law and worked for the prestigious law firm Proskauer Rose. He was a senior partner there. Adam’s father passed away from cancer in 2004.

Edward was the first chairman of New York’s Civilian Complaint Review Board. The board reviewed police behavior. He often negotiated on behalf of the city many times with municipal unions. He was one of the most successful labor lawyers in the country.

Adam’s mother Melba passed away in Boca Raton, Florida in 2004. She was an active volunteer in Rye, New York during her life. She was an advocate and volunteered at the public library and planning commission.

During her retirement years in Florida, she was an active supporter of the local Planned Parenthood and was a president of the board that ran the Boca Raton Symphony. She attended Cornell University.

Adam SIlver’s early life and where did he attend university?

NBA Commissioner Silver went to Duke University for his undergraduate degree. He graduated with a political science degree in 1984. He used his degree to work in the office of U.S. Representative Les AuCoin.

Silver then attended the University of Chicago to study law. He then worked as a district court lawyer in Southern New York. He was also an associate attorney at a private law company. Cravath, Swaine & Moore, one of the most famous legal firms in the United States, was the firm.

Silver then spent eight years as the NBA's deputy commissioner and chief operations officer. Silver was highly involved in the players' union's collective bargaining agreements. He worked under former commissioner David Stern's tenure.

Silver is also credited for spreading the NBA brand in China. He worked for years in the entertainment department of the NBA front office as well.

Silver is married to interior designer Maggie Grise. The couple have two children together.

