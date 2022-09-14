Who is NBA YoungBoy? Taking a closer look at the origins of his name and if NBA has any significance to it

Rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has quickly become a famous name in the music industry.

He launched his first creations in 2015 in the form of independent mixtapes, which got him some following. He’s grown into a famed rapper since then, even winning a couple of awards for his track “Bandit” with prominent artist Juice WRLD.

However, it was the release of "Outside Today" that made him an instant hit, with the song reaching number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100.

While the rapper carries the acronym NBA in his name, there is no relationship between him and the basketball league. The acronym in his name stands for "Never Broke Again."

YoungBoy has released a total of twenty-six studio albums, EP's, and mixtapes since 2015.

YoungBoy credited his cousin, NBA MeechyBaby, for coining the term "Never Broke Again," which is said to be the name of their crew. The rapper has a label called Never Broke Again, which released a compilation mixtape called "Green Flag Activity."

YoungBoy will feature in four songs in the mixtape. There will also be features from NoCap, Quando Rondo, Big B, RJae, Meechy Baby, P. Yungin, RoJay MLP, and NBA Herm, among others.

NBA YoungBoy’s personal life

YoungBoy tried to keep his personal life as private as possible, but as he gained popularity there was a lot to learn.

The 22-year-old was rumored to have dated a woman named Nisha, with whom he had his first child Kayden when he was just 16 years of age. He had another child with her, a daughter named Armani, in June 2020.

The rapper also had a relationship with digital creator Star Dajane, who is now a mother of three sons. YoungBoy is the biological father of only one of the boys, but raises both Kamiri and Kamron Gaudlen.

In 2017, the rapper had two more sons, one with a woman named Nia, and the other with Jania Bania. Taylin and Kacey are the names of the two sons.

YoungBoy is also rumored to be the father of one of Instagram star Drea Symone’s children and of Iyanna Yaya Mayweather's son Kentrell. He’s also established himself to be the father of one of Lapattra Lashai Jacobs’ children.

The rapper is currently in a relationship with Jazlyn Michelle and the duo became parents together in 2021.

YoungBoy’s social media activity recently triggered reports that he might be becoming a father again. His Instagram profile boasted a picture of Michelle wearing a ring and showing off her baby bump.

However, there has been no official comment on the subject from the rapper.

