Who is new to the Phoenix Suns? Ranking the latest arrivals

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the most active teams of the offseason as they completely revamped their roster around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The Suns moved on from multiple key rotation players from last year’s team, most notably aging star point guard Chris Paul.

Other key players who are no longer on Phoenix’s roster include Cameron Payne, Torrey Craig, Bismack Biyombo, Jock Landale, Landry Shamet, T.J. Warren and Terrence Ross.

Despite all of their losses, most would agree that the Suns still got better this offseason.

So, on that note, let’s take a look at some of Phoenix’s best offseason additions ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season:

#5, Bol Bol

Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol

Big man Bol Bol has quickly become one of the most popular role players in the league over his first four seasons. This stems from Bol’s seemingly limitless potential at 7-foot-2 with guard-like handles. Bol has also proven to be a consistent shot blocker when given extended playing time.

However, despite his potential, things haven’t quite come together on both ends of the floor for Bol in his previous stops in Denver and Orlando. As a result, he’s had a hard time staying on the court consistently. However, at just 23 years old, he remains a high-upside flier for Phoenix.

Bol averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game on 54.6% shooting over 70 games with Orlando last season.

#4, Drew Eubanks

Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks

While not a household name, center Drew Eubanks still proved to be a reliable backup big man over the past season and a half in Portland. Eubanks should offer the Suns some rim protection, rebounding and low-post scoring at a discount. He should also be able to slot in as a spot starter whenever starting center Deandre Ayton is unavailable.

Eubanks averaged 6.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.3 apg and 1.3 bpg on 64.1% shooting over 78 games with Portland last season.

#3, Yuta Watanabe

Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe

Forward Yuta Watanabe made a name for himself in Brooklyn early last season playing alongside Kevin Durant with his efficient 3-point shooting and hustle plays. Now, the Japanese forward will once again be reunited with Durant in Phoenix. Watanabe should fit in seamlessly in the Suns’ small ball lineups and complement the team's stars nicely.

Watanabe averaged 5.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.4 spg and 1.0 3pg on 49.1% shooting over 58 games with Brooklyn last season. He also shot a blistering 44.4% from beyond the arc.

#2, Eric Gordon

Phoenix Suns veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon

Considered one of the biggest bargains of the summer, Phoenix was able to land 15-year shooting guard Eric Gordon on a two-year, $6.55 million deal. The veteran 3-point marksman should get a ton of open looks playing off the Suns' stars and can also operate as a complementary playmaker.

In addition, Gordon brings some extensive playoff experience to the table, most notably from his time in Houston.

Gordon averaged 12.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 0.6 spg and 1.9 3pg on 44.6% shooting over 69 games with Houston and the LA Clippers last season.

#1, Bradley Beal

Phoenix Suns star guard Bradley Beal

The obvious No. 1 choice, the Phoenix Suns made the biggest splash of the offseason when they landed star shooting guard Bradley Beal from Washington in June.

Phoenix had to give up most of its trade assets to acquire Beal. This includes Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, four future first-round pick swaps and six future second-round picks. However, the Suns now have what most consider to be the best Big 3 in the league with Beal, Booker and Durant.

Beal should thrive as a third option in Phoenix and will also receive extra playmaking opportunities as he operates as the Suns’ starting point guard.

Beal averaged 23.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.4 apg, 0.9 spg and 1.6 3pg on 50.6% shooting over 50 games with Washington last season.

